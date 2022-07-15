Comet K2 will pass close to Earth today (14); learn how to watch – Science

O K2, one of the most distant active comets, will reach the maximum point of approach to Earth this Thursday (14). Located in the constellation of ophiuchus, it can be observed with the use of small telescopes or even with telescopes. The information is from Brazil Agency.

According to the National Observatory (ON), K2 will not be visible to the naked eye, but it will still be possible to observe it. “It can be observed with the use of small telescopes or even with telescopes, as long as the observer is in places with little light pollution, that is, darker places”, explained to ON the researcher from the observatory Marçal Evangelista Santana.

K2 will be at a distance of about 270 million kilometers from our planet. Still according to the physicist, observers who are in the South hemisphere will have a privileged view of the comet for most of this night.

How to observe comet K2?

The expert indicates that, for better observation, it is enough to look at the constellation of Ophiuchus, having as a reference the constellation of Scorpio. To facilitate localization, he suggests using the Stellarium appavailable for free download.

The YouTube channel The Virtual Telescope Project will also live stream the comet’s passage on its official channel, starting at 19:15:

K2 was first recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope in May 2017, between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus and 2.4 billion kilometers from the Sun, that is, 16 times further than Earth is from the Sun.

The comet was already active when it was discovered and has been moving towards the Sun ever since. According to some recent work, comet C/2017 K2 may have started its activity when it was beyond the orbit of the planet Uranus.