Congress enacts PEC that establishes a salary floor for nursing

posted on 07/14/2022 19:12



The proposal aimed to guarantee the constitutionality of the issue – (credit: Reproduction/TV Senado)

In a session attended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the National Congress enacted, this Thursday (7/14), Constitutional Amendment 124, arising from PEC 11/2022, which defines a minimum amount to be paid. professionals such as nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives.

The proposal aimed to guarantee the constitutionality of the issue. In May, the two legislative houses had already approved PL 2564/2020, which also establishes the floor for the category, but it was not taken for sanction by the president, since the parliamentarians’ objective was to first approve the PEC, in order to guarantee protection. floor constitution.

The proposal defines the values ​​of R$ 4,750 for nurses, R$ 3,325 for nursing technicians, and R$ 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives. Now, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has up to 15 days to sanction the bill establishing the floor.

On Wednesday night (7/13), the text had already been approved in the 2nd round by the Chamber of Deputies with 473 votes in favor and 7 votes against. “It was a historic day for all Brazilian nursing, as nursing had been waiting for the national salary floor for more than thirty years, especially for small municipalities and for the staff of Santas Casas and the private network”, says the administrative director of the Union. of the Federal District Nurses (SindEnfermeiro-DF), Ursula Nepomuceno.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes