Congress overrides veto on distributed generation

The government backtracked and instructed its base to overturn a veto on parts of the Legal Framework for the Distributed Generation

With government support, the National Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) veto on parts of the Distributed Generation Legal Framework, this Thursday (14.Jul.2022).

According to the government leader in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), Bolsonaro must issue a provisional measure to regulate the framework.

“There was clear disagreement about this veto and some uncertainties for both overthrow and maintenance. And, in a majority way, the overthrow was defended by party leaders committed to supporting a Provisional Measure that undoubtedly regulates this service in the appropriate dimensions.”, said to Power 360.

Distributed generation consists of generating electricity near or at the point of consumption. While it may encompass other energy sources, it is mostly solar. The framework was enacted in January.

Residential houses or enterprises can generate their own energy for consumption and throw the surplus into the distribution system, without paying for using the grid. As distributors charge all consumers for the use and maintenance of the wires and poles network, those who produce their own energy and benefit from the Distributed Generation system are subsidized.

Most Brazilians, especially the poorest, cannot afford to buy equipment to capture solar energy. These low-income consumers, however, pay for the maintenance of the system and compulsorily subsidize those who have these self-generation systems.

Bolsonaro had vetoed the section that increased the power limit of solar-powered Distributed Generation projects installed in reservoirs, dams and lakes. The government projected an additional cost of R$ 7 billion, passed on to consumers.

Introduced by an amendment by Senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), the section on floating panels had been criticized by electricity distributors. In practice, it would allow the power limit to be included in distributed generation to be exceeded.

Thus, it would be possible to fragment a larger installation into smaller units and classify them as distributed generation, with the benefits provided by law.

The president had also vetoed permission for companies to issue incentivized debentures for distributed generation projects, which would fall under the Reidi (Special Regime of Incentives for Infrastructure Development) – a tax regime to encourage the expansion of national infrastructure.