Congress overturns veto on federal compensation for ICMS tax loss

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the bill that established a limit for the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services, but rejected the Union’s reimbursement to the States.

O National Congress This Thursday, 14th, the presidential veto that prevented the Union from reimbursing the states of the federation for the loss of revenue as a result of the decrease in the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels. With this, the measure becomes effective and the federal government must compensate state governments that show a decrease in tax collection. The Complementary Law Project 18/22, sanctioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), establishes a limit for charging ICMS from 17% to 18% on fuel, telecommunications and electricity. At the time, the president vetoed the device that compensated the States for the revenue loss and the Palácio do Planalto justified the measure by claiming that the item would create a “public expenditure of a continuing nature” and increase “possible financial imbalances”.