Congress overturns veto on state compensation for ICMS losses

The National Congress overturned, this Thursday (14), President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on the part of the ICMS law that provides for compensation to states for possible loss in revenue. The law establishes a ceiling of 18% for charging ICMS on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

The standard was published in an extra edition of official diary of the Union (DOU) on June 23. Parliamentarians are currently voting on veto devices. Dropped items go for presidential sanction. By the text, the States and the Federal District will be compensated through the discount of installments of debts refinanced by the Union.

For President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the measure is unnecessary, since, in the last two years, “a significant improvement has been observed in the fiscal situation of states and municipalities”. “The improvement in the primary results of regional governments resulted in an accelerated accumulation of financial assets, which reached the value of R$ 226 billion in April 2022”, said Bolsonaro in the justification for the veto.

However, the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) claims that the increase in financial assets registered by the federated entities is due to the international price of oil. “We haven’t won any. The barrel of oil went up outside. Raised the base here; logically, that the collection increased, but it is conjunctural, and what could be a structural reform, that is, today it has increased, so why has it increased now, you do the reform for the rest of your life; when it goes down next year, who will pay for that hole?”, criticized the institution’s president, Paulo Ziulkoski, after meeting with the president on the 5th.

A veto was also overturned on the section that provides that the installments related to the ICMS rate will be transferred by the States to the municipalities in proportion to the deduction of debt contracts guaranteed by the Union, as well as in the proportion of the installment of Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration ( CFEM).

fundeb

The veto items related to the part of the ICMS law that would protect resources from the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb) will be analyzed separately. According to the amendment, the Union should transfer enough money for States to reach the minimum percentages required for the areas of education and health.

The vetoed provision provided for compensation for losses incurred in 2022. The transfer would be interrupted when the tax rates returned to the levels in force before the publication of the supplementary law.

