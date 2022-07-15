Congress overturns vetoes and resumes compensation to states for reducing ICMS on fuel | Policy

The National Congress this Thursday (14) overturned vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro of the law that limited the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

With the decision of the parliamentarians, rules that oblige the Union to compensate the states for the loss of revenue resulting from this new ceiling defined for the tax will come into force.

ICMS is a state tax, makes up the price of most products sold in the country and is responsible for most of the taxes collected by the states.

According to the proposal, fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport are now classified as essential and indispensable – which prohibits states from charging a rate higher than the general ICMS rate, which varies from 17% to 18% depending on the locality.

In view of this, governors of several states criticized the measure, saying that the ICMS limitation would cause a loss of revenue of up to R$ 83 billion.

See below details of the project approved by Congress and sanctioned, with vetoes, by Bolsonaro:

Congress completes vote on bill that limits ICMS on fuels

The deputies and senators, therefore, re-established two main points:

The law sanctioned by Bolsonaro already defined that the compensation of states that have debts with the Union could be done with the abatement of the installments on the remaining debt. Congress resumed the possibility of the rebate being made via the Union guarantee. In other words, the Union will cover the debts in which it has already been listed as a “guarantor” – the Treasury will assume the debts as a way of compensating the states for the loss of revenue.

States that do not have debts with the Union may be compensated for their losses through the transfer of revenues from the Financial Compensation for the Exploration of Mineral Resources (CFEM).

It will also return to the law a provision that says that “the total loss of ICMS collection of the state or the Federal District will compose the balance to be deducted by the Union”.

“In the last two years, a significant improvement has been observed in the fiscal situation of states and municipalities, especially as a result of the growth in ICMS collection, with the entities’ collection losses being lower than initially expected and largely overcome by the financial effects of compensation, instituted at the federal level in 2020, and which were followed by strong revenue growth after 2021”, argued the government by partially vetoing the proposal.

The overturning of the vetoes took place with the approval of the government’s leadership in Congress.. The leader, Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), sewed a agreement with the opposition and, in order to make the vote viable, he guided the parliamentarians to remove the items.

Voting on the vetoes was not completed at this Thursday’s session. The analysis will resume after the parliamentary recess.

Among the stretches still pending, is Bolsonaro’s veto of the rule that would oblige the Union to compensate states and municipalities for the impact of the loss of ICMS on investments in education and health.