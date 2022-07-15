Congress today enacts amendments to the state of emergency and the nursing floor — Senado Notícias

The National Congress meets this Thursday (14), at 6 pm, for the promulgation of constitutional amendments arising from PECs 15/2022 (state of emergency) and 11/2022 (nursing floor). After being deliberated in the Senate, the two matters were approved this Wednesday (13) in the Chamber of Deputies.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 15/2022 will allow the government to spend more than BRL 41.25 billion beyond the spending ceiling by the end of the year to increase social benefits, grant financial aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers, expand purchases of food for low-income people and reduce ethanol taxes.

Originating in the Senate, based on a proposal presented by Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), the PEC for the state of emergency was approved in the House on June 30.

The nursing floor PEC (PEC 11/2022), whose first signatory was Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), defines that a federal law will establish national salary floors for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives. The matter passed the Senate on June 2.

Appeals to the STJ

This afternoon’s session will also serve to enact Constitutional Amendment 125/2022, which limits the resources to be analyzed by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), establishing the obligation for the appellant to demonstrate the relevance of the infraconstitutional federal law issues discussed in the case. It originates in PEC 39/2021, approved this Wednesday (13), in two rounds of voting, by the deputies. The proposal had already been approved by the Senate in 2021.