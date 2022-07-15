Consumer from Bauru is the new millionaire of the São Paulo Invoice

1

The Nota Fiscal Paulista contemplates another participant from the interior of the state with the main prize of R$ 1 million. A 47-year-old consumer from Bauru competed in the July draw with 17 electronic tickets and is the program’s new millionaire. Also in Bauru, another consumer was drawn with the amount of R$ 500 thousand, as well as the residents of Ribeirão Preto, Porto Feliz and São Paulo, in the 164th extraction.

Those registered who made purchases in March 2022 competed and requested the inclusion of the CPF/CNPJ in the tax document. There were also 10 prizes of R$ 100 thousand, 15 of R$ 50 thousand, 20 of R$ 10 thousand, 50 of R$ 5 thousand and 500 prizes of R$ 1 thousand.

In the exclusive draw for philanthropic entities, five institutions were awarded R$ 100 thousand each. Four are from the Capital, they are: Instituto Pro-Saber-SP, from Paraisópolis; the Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer, from Vila Clementino; Canto da Terra, by Santana; and the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo, from Vila Buarque. The fifth winning entity was the Sorocabana Association of Activities for the Visually Impaired, from the Center of Sorocaba. Another 50 institutions were drawn with prizes of R$ 10 thousand, totaling R$ 1 million.

In total, 655 prizes were drawn, totaling R$ 6.7 million. Consumers from all over the country can participate in the program, just indicate your CPF in the tax documents issued by businesses in São Paulo participating in the Nota Fiscal Paulista. To compete in the sweepstakes and have access to credits, just register for the program, learn how.

Unlocking the rewards

Due to restrictions related to the election period, the São Paulo State Finance and Planning Department (Sefaz-SP) will not hold the traditional award ceremony and the winners will be contacted by phone to unlock the prizes.

The purpose of the call is to schedule the winner’s presence at the nearest Tax Office, with documentation that proves his identity, to unlock the prize. See how to redeem my prizes on the portal.

Result

The result is available on the Sefaz-SP website. To verify, simply access the system with the CPF and password registered and click on the Sweepstakes tab > View Sweepstakes > Sweepstakes nº 164.

Check out the values ​​and municipalities of the main winners:

Raffle – Individual

Main prizes of the 164th draw

Neighborhood/Municipality/State

BRL 1,000,000.00

Pousada 2/ Bauru/ SP

BRL 500,000.00

Vila Tiberio/ Ribeirão Preto/ SP

BRL 500,000.00

Jd Excelcior / Porto Feliz / SP

BRL 500,000.00

Vila Nova Cidade Universitária/ Bauru/ SP

BRL 500,000.00

Rio Pequeno/ Sao Paulo/ SP

BRL 100,000.00

Because. São Domingos/ Pindamonhangaba/ SP

BRL 100,000.00

Center / Itaporanga / SP

BRL 100,000.00

Vila Marina / Santo André / SP

BRL 100,000.00

Leocadia Garden / Sorocaba / SP

BRL 100,000.00

Because. St. Teresa / Carapicuíba / SP

BRL 100,000.00

Cruzeiro Do Sul Garden / São José Dos Campos / SP

BRL 100,000.00

Mooca Park/ Sao Paulo/ SP

BRL 100,000.00

Vila Albertina/ Sao Paulo/ SP

BRL 100,000.00

Ponta Da Praia/ Santos/ SP

BRL 100,000.00

Village Regina/ Penápolis/ SP