Controlled ammonia leakage; 27 employees were hospitalized – General

The ammonia leak started in the company’s engine room (photo: Disclosure/Avivar) The ammonia leak that reached the engine room of Avivar Alimentos, in So Sebastio do Oeste, in the Midwest of Minas, caused discomfort in 27 employees who needed to receive medical attention, according to company information, released this Thursday. (7/14). The leak was controlled on Wednesday night (7/13) by the internal security team.

Among the hospitalized employees were two pregnant women, aged 23 and 31, assisted by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). They were taken to the Divinpolis Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

To handle the incident, Samu was supported by the Itapecerica, Divinpolis and Santo Antnio do Monte units. Two other cities, Oliveira and Cludio, were also called, however, with the control of the spill, the teams were dismissed.

videos No employee was in serious condition. All were taken to Divinpolis hospitals with mild symptoms. Videos shared on social media show employees being carried, others supported with coughing.

The causes of the leak were not reported by the company. Refrigerator production was not reached. Even yesterday, activities were resumed in full normal after inspections by the authorities, such as the Fire Department and the Military Police.

amnia

Ammonia is a chemical that can be suffocating and extremely irritating to the eyes, throat and respiratory tract. Depending on the time and level of exposure, effects ranging from mild irritations to severe damage to the body can occur, due to its alkaline caustic action.

Videos show the moment employees are rescued (photo: Reproduction WhatsApp)

Read the note in full:

“Avivar Alimentos had an ammonia leak on Wednesday, 07/13, in So Sebastio do Oeste-MG. According to the company’s management, the leak, which occurred in the engine room, did not reach the productive part of the refrigerator and was immediately controlled by the internal safety team.

Twenty-seven employees with malaise were promptly treated by the company’s internal medicine and sent to the emergency room and to the hospital in the city of Divinpolis, for medical care, and they are doing well. The company, in its commitment to care for the health and well-being of its employees, continues to provide total assistance to those affected.

After inspection by the authorities, firefighters and the military police, the employees returned to normal activities.”