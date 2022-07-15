Controlled ammonia leakage; 27 employees were hospitalized – General

The ammonia leak that reached the engine room of Avivar Alimentos, in So Sebastio do Oeste, in the Midwest of Minas, caused discomfort in 27 employees who needed to receive medical attention, according to company information, released this Thursday. (7/14). The leak was controlled on Wednesday night (7/13) by the internal security team.
Among the hospitalized employees were two pregnant women, aged 23 and 31, assisted by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). They were taken to the Divinpolis Emergency Care Unit (UPA).
videos
Videos shared on social media show employees being carried, others supported with coughing.
amnia
Depending on the time and level of exposure, effects ranging from mild irritations to severe damage to the body can occur, due to its alkaline caustic action.
Read the note in full:
“Avivar Alimentos had an ammonia leak on Wednesday, 07/13, in So Sebastio do Oeste-MG. According to the company’s management, the leak, which occurred in the engine room, did not reach the productive part of the refrigerator and was immediately controlled by the internal safety team.
Twenty-seven employees with malaise were promptly treated by the company’s internal medicine and sent to the emergency room and to the hospital in the city of Divinpolis, for medical care, and they are doing well. The company, in its commitment to care for the health and well-being of its employees, continues to provide total assistance to those affected.
After inspection by the authorities, firefighters and the military police, the employees returned to normal activities.”