Copa do Brasil defines classifieds in the quarterfinals; see date and details of the draw – Sports

Last two qualified for the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cup when deleting Botafogo and palm trees, America-MG and Sao Paulo joined Atletico-PR, Fluminense, Atletico Goianiense, Strength, Corinthians and Flamengo. The clashes will be defined next Tuesday, 19, the date on which the CBF marked the draw at its headquarters in Barra da Tijuca, Rio.

In the quarters, according to the competition rules, there is no separation by groups. In this way, the eight ranked are in the same pot and can face each other. On the same day, the draw for the order of the matches will also be held.

With broadcast by SporTV, the CBF website and the entity’s official channels on Youtube and Facebook, the draw starts at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time). The teams with the most conquests of the Copa do Brasil that still compete in the tournament are Corinthians and Flamengo. Each raised the cup three times. Athletico-PR and Fluminense have one trophy each. Atlético-GO, Fortaleza, América-MG and São Paulo are looking for their first title.

Cruzeiro is the biggest champion of the dispute, with six trophies, but has already said goodbye to the competition after losing to the tricolor of Rio. This year, there will not be a consecutive winner, as Atlético-MG, who won in 2021, was on the way in the round of 16 – they fell against Flamengo.

The Copa do Brasil gives the champion a place in Libertadores and pays the highest prize in national football. Whoever reaches the final and wins it takes R$ 60 million. The final value of the prize depends on how many stages the tournament winner participated and if he is part of Group 1, 2 or 3. The total prize pool can reach R$ 79.5 million, almost R$ 10 million more than was paid to Atlético-MG for last year’s title.