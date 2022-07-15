Copa do Brasil quarter-finals: see classifieds and draw date | Brazil’s Cup

The 2022 Copa do Brasil already knows the eight clubs classified for the quarterfinals. The draw for the clashes will be next Tuesday (19), at 1:30 pm, at the CBF headquarters.

The last vacancies came out this Thursday, with the classification of América-MG and São Paulo.

America-MG

athletic

Atlético-GO

Corinthians

Flamengo

Fluminense

Strength

Sao Paulo

Matches are defined by drawing in free format, without division into pots. The order of the drawn teams defines the mands of the games. The first leg will be on the 27th and 28th of July. The ones back will be on the 17th and 18th of August.

Copa do Brasil Cup: eight teams are still fighting for the trophy — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

On Wednesdays, the CBF pays R$ 3.9 million for the classification. Whoever advances to the semifinals will receive another R$ 8 million.

São Paulo broke a 19-game unbeaten run by Palmeiras, beat the rival 1-0 in the first game, in Morumbi, and opened an advantage in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Palmeiras won the second game 2-1, but, on penalties, Ceni’s team qualified.

Best moments: Palmeiras 2 (3) x (4) 1 São Paulo, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

América-MG passes through Botafogo

América-MG easily overcame Botafogo, winning both matches. On the way, in Belo Horizonte, the Coelho won 3-0, at Independência, in a game of great intensity and efficiency in attack. On the way back, the team controlled the opponent and defeated the alvinegros by 2 to 0at Nilton Santos.

Best moments: Botafogo 0 x 2 América-MG, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians beat Santos

On Wednesday night (13), in Vila Belmiro, Santos even won the round of 16 return matchbut how Timão had thrashed 4-0 in the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, managed to qualify for the next phase. At the end of the second game, an attack on Timão’s goalkeeper, Cássio, by a Santos fan, caused confusion and other invasions.

Corinthians players run to the locker rooms after Santos fans invade the field

Flamengo dominates Atlético-MG at Maracanã

Pushed by an ecstatic Maracanã, Flamengo is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro beat Atlético-MG 2-0on Wednesday night – the first leg, at Mineirão, ended 2 to 1 for the Rooster. The goals of the Flamengo classification were scored by the Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta.

Arrascaeta shines, Maracanã pulses and Flamengo advances in the Copa do Brasil

Atlético-GO runs over Goiás in Serrinha

Atlético-GO ignored the crowded Serrinha and ran over Goiás in a classic Goiás match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. After one 0-0 in the first legthe Dragon took no notice of the rival and won with authority 3-0as he had already done in the final of the Goiano Championship.

Atlético-GO dominates Goiás, wins 3-0 and advances in the Copa do Brasil

Fortaleza loses to Ceará in the 2nd game, but advances

With suffocation until the end, Fortaleza qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, he won. 2-0. On Wednesday, lost to Ceará 1-0, with a goal by Vina, but advanced. Vina hit the dash at the end and cried. The game was Yago Pikachu’s farewell from Fortaleza, as he received a proposal from a Japanese club and accepted.

Clásico-Rei: Fortaleza loses, but advances in the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense defeats Cruzeiro

Fluminense won the Cruise 3-0, on Tuesday, at Mineirão, and guaranteed qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. the carioca team carried the advantage obtained in the 2-1 victory and managed to hold the Minas Gerais momentum until the middle of the second half. From there, he came out with force for the attack to seek the goals and secure the spot. The goals were scored by Arias, Cano and Nathan.

Fluminense beats Cruzeiro and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

In turn, Athletico beats Bahia

On a comeback, Athletico beat Bahia 2-1 at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. It was after suffering a scare in the first half that Athletico won, on Tuesday, the classification for the quarterfinals. At Arena da Baixada, a lost Hurricane found a well-placed Bahia and won 2-1.