Corinthians advances and is close to closing with another great reinforcement for the season

With the transfer window about to open, Corinthians continues to move behind the scenes in search of new reinforcements, in order to strengthen the squad and stay in the fight for the competitions that it disputes this season.

For this window, the club made official the arrival of forward Yuri Alberto, who had been standing out with the colors of Zenit. The striker, however, will not be the only major reinforcement of Timão for this month, as defender Balbuena should be announced in the coming days.

However, the arrival of new names should not stop there, as at this moment, Timão is close to signing another great signing.

Argentino Juniors approves Fausto Vera transfer

As determined by the portal My Helm, Corinthians has been negotiating the hiring of midfielder Fausto Vera, a highlight of Argentine football this season . Also, according to the press, Timão has been advancing positively in the business, and is close to reaching an agreement with the athlete.

The Argentine team, on the other hand, does not intend to oppose the transaction. The club’s president himself, Cristian Malaspina, said in an interview that he does not intend to ‘stop’ the midfielder’s career and, therefore, will not hold him if he wants to leave the team. .

However, in addition to Corinthians, Genk, from Belgium, is also in contention for the athlete and, like the São Paulo team, formalized a proposal for the player, and is now awaiting the response from Argentino Juniors.