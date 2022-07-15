Corinthians has already quadrupled revenue in World Cups compared to the previous season

With the classification of Corinthians against Santos this Wednesday, Timão increased even more the amount received for participation in the cups of the season.

So far, classified for the quarter-finals of both Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the club earned a total of approximately R$ 38.7 million in 2022. In the national competition, Timão has already guaranteed the award of the best eight and, as entered the third phase of the competition, has won R$ 8.8 million so far.

As for the international competition, the top-8 has already guaranteed us the amount of R$ 29.9 million, divided into US$ 3 million for participating in the group stage, US$ 1.05 million for qualifying to the round of 16 and US$ 1.5 million for advancing to Wednesdays.

This total is more than four times what Timão guaranteed for its participation in cups last season. Outside the Libertadores, but qualified for the Sudamericana, Vagner Mancini’s team did not even manage to advance to the knockout stage of the competition and earned “only” R$ 4.8 million for their participation in the group stage (US$ 300 thousand per game played as home team).

Already for the Copa do Brasil, Timão fell in the third phase, under the command of Sylvinho, and took R$ 4.2 million, totaling “only” 9 million reais throughout the season.

All this without counting, of course, the values ​​that entered and will enter due to the presence of Fiel in decisive games. Against Boca Juniors, in the round of 16, for example, Timão secured more than R$ 4 million, values ​​that will certainly approach the game against Flamengo in the quarterfinals. Against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, the income was almost R$ 2.5 million.

Alive in both qualifying competitions, Corinthians can still pocket another R$ 68 million reais if it is a four-time national champion and/or US$18 million (R$ 97.2 million at the current exchange rate) if it reaches the Libertadores title twice.

It is worth mentioning that in the team’s annual budget planning, it was predicted that Timão would reach the round of 16 of both competitions. Goal already accomplished, now what comes becomes profit.

