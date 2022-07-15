Corinthians trains at CT Joaquim Grava eyes a duel with Cear for the Brazilian

This Thursday, the day after securing qualification for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians trained at CT Joaquim Grava. It was the first activity aimed at preparing for the duel against Ceará, this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza.

The alvinegro club reappeared after this Wednesday’s game, the 1-0 defeat to Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Even with the negative result, Timão advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament by winning on aggregate, 4-1 against the rival.

Vítor Pereira organized a training in three stages. First, the players who played more than 45 minutes in the Clássico Alvinegro did a regenerative job, while the others warmed up on one of the fields at CT Joaquim Grava.

After the start of the activity, the Portuguese coach promoted a training session that aimed to improve Corinthians’ possession of the ball. Finally, the athletes performed an activity to improve the offensive and defensive positioning of the team during the matches.

Timão did not disclose details about the physical state of the athletes this Thursday. Corinthians’ game for the Brasileirão is valid for the 17th round of the national competition. Currently, the alvinegro club is in second place in the tournament.

See more at: CT Joaquim Grava, Training of Corinthians and Corinthians x Cear.