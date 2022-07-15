Corinthians tries to hire Balbuena without “war clause”; understand

Fabián Balbuena has everything to return to Corinthians after four years. The one-year loan agreement is already in place, and the defender is expected to become Alvinegro’s first “war reinforcement” in the coming days: yet another player who used FIFA’s permission to suspend his contract due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. .

The Paraguayan’s arrival is only viable because FIFA has expanded the so-called “war clause” and allowed athletes from Russian and Ukrainian clubs to suspend their contracts unilaterally until June 2023. Balbuena said goodbye to Dynamo Moscow (RUS) in last Sunday (10th) and was free to negotiate with whoever he wanted, for a year.

Corinthians has already hired three players from Ukrainian and Russian teams since the beginning of the war, but none in this way. Júnior Moraes, Maycon and Yuri Alberto did not need to request the suspension of their contracts. FIFA allows clubs to sign up to two players with the “war clause”, and the first for Alvinegro must be Balbuena.

In the cases of Maycon and Yuri, the negotiation of the loans also involved the clubs with which the duo has a contract. That’s why European teams have counterparts in signings: Shakhtar Donetsk can accept a proposal to buy the midfielder at any time, while Zenit took Ivan and Gustavo Mantuan in exchange for loans.

The hiring of Júnior Moraes was different. He didn’t have to suspend his contract with Shakhtar because the relationship was about to end: FIFA’s permission had a longer term than the contract itself. The striker was left without a club, negotiated directly with Corinthians and signed a contract until December 2023.

Balbuena already has an agreement forwarded with Corinthians, which expects reinforcements in the coming days to sign a contract. He traveled from Europe straight to Paraguay to reunite with his family, who hadn’t seen him for months because of the war in Ukraine, and after the visit he lands in Brazil to work out the last details with Alvinegro.

Once the contract is confirmed, Balbuena can be registered with the CBF from Monday (18). With that, he would be free to reinforce the squad of Vítor Pereira, who currently has five options for the defense: Bruno Méndez, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson Bambu.