CoronaVac for children aged 3 to 5 years is approved by Anvisa; decision was unanimous | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Wednesday (13) authorization for the application of the CoronaVac vaccine in children aged 3 to 5 years.

The decision was unanimous: all agency directors voted in favor of authorizing the application.

Below are five highlights of the approval:

CoronaVac is open to children from 3 years old

It can be applied to immunosuppressed people, who are people with low immunity

Immunization will be in two doses applied at an interval of 28 days

Vaccine is the same used in adults, without adaptation of the pediatric version

Anvisa did not determine when vaccination begins: distribution of doses, schedule and change of plans depend on the states and the Ministry of Health.

The decision was taken after the analysis of a request submitted by the Butantan Institute in March 11 for the release of the immunization against Covid-19 for this age group.

Coronavac has been authorized for emergency use in Brazil since January 17, 2021, but it was only in January 2022 that the regulatory agency authorized the expansion of the use of the vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years.

The five directors who voted with the rapporteur Meiruze Freitas also approved the application for the immunosuppressed group, people who have low immunity.

“Although children are not the face of the pandemic, they may be among the biggest victims,” ​​said Meiruze Freitas, second director of Anvisa and rapporteur for the approval process.

“We know that all children in different countries are being affected, but the harmful effects will be greater for the most vulnerable, both economically and for those with the most weakened health,” he added.

Application depends on the Ministry of Health

Anvisa’s approval for this age group now goes to the Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19.

Renato Kfouri, pediatric infectious disease specialist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization, explains that approval depends on this technical analysis by the federal government so that the immunization of this public is actually initiated.

“[Além disso]we need to see how many doses we have in the states and municipalities, how many Butantan can manufacture and in what space of time, we will need around 10 million doses to include this population of 3 to 5 years”, emphasizes the doctor.

O g1 contacted the Ministry of Health asking how many doses will be distributed and what is the schedule of the folder, but the Ministry only replied that “it will evaluate, together with the Technical Advisory Board on Immunizations, the use of the immunizer in this age group”.

This Wednesday, shortly after approval by Anvisa, the Butantan Institute announced that it asked for CoronaVac to be included in the National Immunization Program for children aged 3 to 5 years.

In a note, Butantan stated that “it now expects the immunizing agent to be incorporated into the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, according to the necessary demand and upon contracting”.

Vaccination schedule and composition

The vaccination schedule for children from 3 years old is the same as recommended for adults: two doses applied at an interval of 28 days. The vaccine will be the same already applied to the general population.

The change in age group was defended in the analysis of Gustavo Mendes, Anvisa’s medication manager.

“We have a reality in which the context requires actions, strategies so that we can guarantee vaccination coverage, but it is necessary to follow up on commitments and data so that we can know how long we are protected, when we will need booster doses. , as is the vaccine schedule for the future and the performance against the variants”, said the medicine manager.

Specialists and entities defended the expansion

During the meeting, Anvisa also presented considerations from specialists and medical entities for the approval of the vaccine for children from 3 years old.

To the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology, the benefits of immunization in this age group outweigh the possible risks associated with vaccination.

Despite this, the entities suggested carrying out studies that could identify the possibility of co-administration with other pediatric vaccines and use of the vaccine in alternative regimens, with booster doses and higher dose intervals.

“The disease is less serious in children, but it does not mean that it does not bring risk of hospitalization and death”, also evaluated Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, infectious disease specialist and president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

During the presentation of his opinion, the expert argued that extending vaccination to this group is an important strategy to reduce the burden of hospitalizations and deaths of these children.

“So far in the country we have recorded more than 12 thousand hospitalizations and 952 deaths attributed to Covid19 in this age group”, he recalled.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles indicate that 13,094,879 doses were administered to children aged 5 to 11 years, who are partially immunized – the number represents almost 63.88% of the population in this age group took the first dose.

