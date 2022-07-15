Couple shot in car and 59-year-old woman dies

A woman was treated by a medical team, but died while still inside the car, hit by five shots (photo: PMMG/Disclosure)

A couple was shot at while inside a vehicle, in the Alto do Cruzeiro neighborhood, in Confins, Grande BH. The attack killed a 59-year-old woman and injured her 38-year-old boyfriend. The crime was committed on Thursday night (14).

The man dispensed with medical attention and disappeared before the arrival of the military. According to the testimony of witnesses by the Military Police (PM), the victim’s boyfriend said that he was standing in front of her house, talking in a car, when the criminals shot past.

When he realized that his companion had been hit, he drove to the Mother Quita Polyclinic to try to save her. But, due to nervousness, he ended up crashing the vehicle into a tree, near the health unit.

The suspects, who were in a silver-colored Peugeot with tinted windows, followed the man and passed the scene again shooting. Afraid of being shot, he fled on foot.

According to witnesses, he was also shot. The woman was treated by a medical team, but she died while still inside the car, hit by five shots. According to the PM, her boyfriend has a history of drug trafficking.

A security camera installed near the site recorded the moment of the attack. The victim’s boyfriend and suspects have not yet been located. The case was referred to the Civil Police of Confins, which will investigate the crime.