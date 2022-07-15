Covid-19 has up to 23 post-infection symptoms, points out Fiocruz research

A study by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) from Minas Gerais identified that Covid-19 can cause up to 23 symptoms after the infection is cured. In addition, half of people diagnosed with the disease have sequels that can last for more than a year. The information is from CNN.

The main complaint reported among patients is fatigue, reported by 115 people (35.6%), out of a total of almost 650 infected patients who were followed up by the study. Of these, at least 324 people (50%) had post-infection symptoms.

This is followed by persistent cough (34%), difficulty breathing (26.5%), loss of smell or taste (20.1%) and frequent headaches (17.3%). Mental disorders such as insomnia (8%), anxiety (7.1%) and dizziness (5.6%) were also identified.

Among the reports are even more serious sequelae, such as thrombosis, diagnosed in 20 patients, equivalent to 6.2% of the monitored population.

Symptoms in the three forms of the disease

“Unvaccinated people who become infected with the coronavirus and, therefore, develop Covid-19, have more than a 50% risk of developing long-term Covid”, says researcher Rafaella Fortini, from Fiocruz Munas. That chance drops at least to half in the case of vaccinated people, according to her.

The research also found that post-infection symptoms manifest themselves in the three forms of the disease: severe, moderate and mild and usually appear up to three months after the onset of the disease.