Covid-19: Rio records more than 4 thousand new cases in the last 24 hours | Rio de Janeiro
Jenni Smith 5 hours ago
Published 07/14/2022 17:27
Rio – The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department (SES) recorded, this Thursday (14), another 4,362 new cases and 14 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,407,766 cases and 74,422 deaths have been recorded so far. The occupancy rate in the wards is 30%. The occupancy rate in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 72%.
According to the update, the fatality rate is at 3.09%. It is worth mentioning that the record made in the last 24 hours does not mean that the case happened in the same period.
2 million people have not yet taken the 2nd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rio
Vaccination against Covid in Rio de Janeiro has already reached the number of 36 million doses applied, but the city still needs to cover a good part of the population that has not even completed the primary vaccination schedule. According to the Ministry of Health, 2 million people need to return to the vaccination post to take the second dose. The city has already applied 12.8 million vaccines for the second dose.
The public between 18 and 29 years old is the one that adds up the largest number of people eligible for vaccination with a second dose, totaling more than 463 thousand. Among the population aged 30 to 39 years, 293,000 people did not take the second dose.
The Ministry of Health guides a booster dose for people aged 12 to 39 and two for the public aged 40 or over. The primary vaccination schedule, with the first and second doses, remains for children aged 5 to 11 years.