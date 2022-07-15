Covid-19: Rio records more than 4 thousand new cases in the last 24 hours | Rio de Janeiro



Covid-19: Rio records 14 deaths in the last 24 hours

Published 07/14/2022 17:27

Rio – The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department (SES) recorded, this Thursday (14), another 4,362 new cases and 14 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,407,766 cases and 74,422 deaths have been recorded so far. The occupancy rate in the wards is 30%. The occupancy rate in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 72%.

According to the update, the fatality rate is at 3.09%. It is worth mentioning that the record made in the last 24 hours does not mean that the case happened in the same period.

2 million people have not yet taken the 2nd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Rio

Vaccination against Covid in Rio de Janeiro has already reached the number of 36 million doses applied, but the city still needs to cover a good part of the population that has not even completed the primary vaccination schedule. According to the Ministry of Health, 2 million people need to return to the vaccination post to take the second dose. The city has already applied 12.8 million vaccines for the second dose.