Covid-19 Vaccination: check the health units and schedules this Friday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

This Friday (15) there will be vaccination against Covid-19 for children, adolescents and the elderly in health units from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, except for those in which the vaccination room works at different times. See the schedule:

Adults – Adults aged 50 and over and healthcare professionals who had the second dose until March 15th continue to be vaccinated with the 4th dose. Vaccination will be Patagonia, CAE II (São Vicente neighborhood), Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood). In the Pedrinhas and Vila América unit, vaccination will be in the morning. At Solange Hortélio (Urbis II) and Hugo de Castro (Guarani), it will be in the afternoon. Health workers must present a personal document with CPF and a declaration of active employment from the institution where they work, paycheck from the previous month or badge.

Adults who took the 2nd dose until March 15th will also be vaccinated with the 3rd dose. Vaccination will be taking place in both shifts at the Patagonia, Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood). The morning shift will take place at the Nova Cidade, Vila América and Pedrinhas units. At the Hugo de Castro unit (Guarani) it will be in the afternoon.

Adults who have not yet been vaccinated have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as well as those who have already taken the 1st dose with a return date until July 15th.

Children and adolescents – Children between 6 and 11 years old scheduled to return by July 16th will be able to take the 1st or 2nd dose of Coronavac. The 1st and 2nd doses of pediatric Pfizer are still out of stock in the municipality, so vaccination with this immunizer is suspended.

Adolescents – Anyone between 12 and 17 years old (except those with immunosuppression) who were vaccinated with the 2nd dose until March 15 can be vaccinated with the 3rd dose at the Régis Pacheco (Downtown), Panorama, Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) and Jardim Valéria I and II. In the morning, the vaccine will be available at the Vila Serrana unit. In the Urbis VI and Nestor Guimarães units (Jurema neighborhood), vaccination will be in the afternoon.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, who have not yet been vaccinated, can take the 1st dose at the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination.





Janssen – Whoever took a dose of Janssen until the 15th of May can take the 1st booster. The second booster is also available for those who were vaccinated with the first four months ago. The 2nd booster dose can be Janssen, Pfizer or Fiocruz. For those who take the second booster with Janssen, the vaccination will be at the Solange Hortélio Unit, in the Urbis II neighborhood, from 14:00 to 16:30.

Priority groups – Pregnant and postpartum women who have a return date scheduled for until July 16th will be able to take the second dose of Pfizer, as well as the third dose for those who were vaccinated until March 15th. Adults and adolescents who are late on their 2nd dose of Pfizer can also be vaccinated. Vaccination will be from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm at the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit.