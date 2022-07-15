Criança Esperança 2022 will be presented by Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira | TV & Famous

Luciano Huck will kick off donations on July 17, during Sunday with Huck, with the launch of the 2022 campaign, whose theme is “Education is our hope”.

2 of 6 Marcos Mion is happy to present ‘Criança Esperança’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure Marcos Mion is happy to present ‘Criança Esperança’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

Debuting in the presentation of the show and with his father teacher, Marcos Mion highlights the emotion of the invitation:

“I can remember years in a row that I watched it and this year receiving the invitation to be one of the presenters meant a lot to me. Everyone can expect what I am: truth, emotion, delivery and respect. Everything I do is with a sparkle in my eyes and heart pounding, and at an event like this, that’s even more evident.”

3 of 6 Taís Araujo will present ‘Criança Esperança 2022’ — Photo: Globo/ João Miguel Jr Taís Araujo will present ‘Criança Esperança 2022’ — Photo: Globo/ João Miguel Jr

Actress Taís Araujo, a veteran of Criança Esperança and also the daughter of a teacher, tells what it is like to participate once again in this chain of good:

“I was very happy with the invitation even more because it talks about transformation through education. This subject has to be on the agenda always! I only exist today, I consider my career to be a successful career, because I had the chance to studying”.

4 of 6 Tadeu Schmidt talks about the importance of ‘Criança Esperança’ — Photo: Gshow Tadeu Schmidt talks about the importance of ‘Criança Esperança’ — Photo: Gshow

Tadeu Schmidt declares his love for this cause so important to thousands of children and young people:

“For me, it is always a great honor to participate. It makes me proud to know that I am part of such a beautiful project, which has helped so many people for so long. The project does this by investing in education, which is wonderful.”

5 of 6 Paulo Vieira — Photo: Globo Disclosure Paulo Vieira — Photo: Globo Disclosure

Paulo Vieira talks about the expectations for the show:

“Criança Esperança is that alarm clock reminding us of our role in thinking about education. More than talking about the projects achieved, we are going to celebrate the transforming power of education and invite everyone to think about how we are dealing with this issue.”

6 of 6 Kaysar, José Loreto and Fábio Porchat have already participated in the Criança Esperança mesão — Photo: Globo Kaysar, José Loreto and Fábio Porchat have already participated in the Criança Esperança roundtable — Photo: Globo

Another tradition of the campaign, a team of talents is scheduled to compose the Mesões da Esperança, which take place on August 13, 14 and 15. During the three days, a great current of good will take over the TV Globo screen – and go beyond the TV screens with digital activations – in a schedule filled with musical attractions, games, chat, good stories and many news. Showing that helping is fun and can make a difference in the lives of those who need it.

The campaign films, which will be aired during breaks in TV Globo’s programming, will show stories of benefited institutions and projects, demonstrating the impact that each donation can generate, its importance and how such a generous gesture can reach millions of people in situations of social vulnerability. .

Criança Esperança is a partnership between Globo and UNESCO, and is considered one of the longest-running social initiatives in the country. Channels for donation are open throughout the year through the website and also through Pix. The amount collected will be used to assist 71 institutions that fight school dropout.

To date, more than R$ 420 million in donations have been invested in Brazil in about six thousand social projects, benefiting more than four million children, adolescents and young people throughout the country. The project has artistic direction by Antonia Prado, executive direction by Rafael Dragaud and genre direction by Mariano Boni and will air on August 15th, after Pantanal.