Cruzeiro stays away from Ricardo Goulart after financial obstacles

Ricardo Goulart stayed away from the cruise for this season. Negotiations between the parties did not move forward after an initial consultation and obstacles for an agreement between the 31-year-old athlete and the star team to be established. The financial issue is one of the obstacles, as there is resistance to a salary readjustment on the part of Goulart’s staff.

Another point that left Goulart far from Cruzeiro’s radar is the profile of Paulo Pezzolano and the tactical scheme used by the Uruguayan, which requires more intense football. Goulart has only played two full games this season and, for some time now, he hasn’t been able to maintain a regularity within his career.

Ricardo Goulart was one of the highlights of the Brazilian two-time champion celestial cast (2013 and 2014). The player came from Goiás, after a good campaign for Esmeraldino in Serie B in 2012, and arrived at Cruzeiro in January 2013. In the two years at the club, he played 106 games and scored 38 goals.

Goulart left Raposa in 2015, when he transferred to Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, in a negotiation worth 15 million euros (R$ 48 million at the time). He returned to Brazilian football in 2019 when he unsuccessfully defended Palmeiras. Then he was loaned again to Hebei China Fortune and signed with Santos earlier this season.