Cruzeiro’s finances in 2021: annihilated by the association, the club begins a long and risky journey to save its football | sport business

Few clubs leave one season and enter another with such different perspectives, in the administrative and financial aspects. This is the case with Cruzeiro. With the sale of the company that manages his football to Ronaldo, announced at the end of December 2021, the interpretation of his situation in terms of money changes.

Debts are still part of the story. Football was migrated to the company-club, Cruzeiro SAF, while the non-profit civil association, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, retained the liabilities that practically made its competitiveness in the top tier unfeasible. Ronaldo bought the company and will help resolve this past, to some extent.

The plan is to carry out a judicial reorganization in the association, a means to reduce a large part of the debt, through discounts, and to extend the remainder within a viable period. The company will contribute to the payment of this new agreement with 20% of its current monthly income, while the association will sell its assets to compose.

This is where the understanding of Cruzeiro’s financial situation becomes relevant. How big is the problem to be solved by this new structure, through recovery? What were the impacts of the latest decisions taken by the civil association in charge of Cruzeiro?

In this text, the ge visits the club’s most recent financial statements, referring to 2021, to find some answers and measure the challenge that Ronaldo will have in the administration of the SAF. The content is part of the annual series on the finances of Brazilian football.

+ Brazilian football finances in 2021: revenues grow again, but clubs still face debt and crises

+ Rodrigo Capelo: How not to get caught up in finance? The solution to decontextualized numbers is to ask questions

1 of 1 Cruzeiro’s finances — Photo: Infoesporte Cruzeiro’s finances — Photo: Infoesporte

The chart below, with the comparison between revenue (everything that was collected each year) and indebtedness (what there was to pay on the last day of each year), shows why the association will need to resort to judicial recovery to reorganize its obligations .

Cruzeiro reached almost R$ 1 billion in debt, seven times what it has in revenues. If it were already a company, it would be in a position to have the bankruptcy opened by demand of creditors and close the doors. It didn’t happen because the association’s structure is not subject to that purpose.

In practice, even without bankruptcy and as much as the team returned to the first division, there would hardly be a solution. Football would have great difficulty competing at the top, given the numerous demands that would be made by creditors, which would end up in executions, blockades, attachments…

The relationship between revenues and debts of Cruzeiro Source: Financial statements

The prolonged passage through Series B meant that Cruzeiro’s revenue was reduced to the same level as it had in the previous decade. The collection of BRL 122 million in 2021 is similar to what the association achieved in the mid-2000s.

Broadcasting rights and awards account for the majority, even with the relegation. The club received from Globo the part referring to the pay-per-view, in addition to payments related to the Campeonato Mineiro and the Copa do Brasil. The table split like this last year:

BRL 26 million – Series B

BRL 14 million – Mineiro

R$ 4 million – Copa do Brasil

In 2022, this line remains more or less at the same level, except for the fact that the performance in the Copa do Brasil increased the awards won. They enter the television line, as the origin of the money, which passes through the CBF, is in the broadcasting rights.

Cruzeiro’s revenue profile in 2021 Source: Financial statements

In the commercial and marketing department, there is one of the few good news from the old Cruzeiro. In the sum of sponsorships, advertising and licensing, the association reached close to R$ 40 million in the year, an amount close to what it raised in winning years.

The pandemic took away the possibility of raising a significant amount at the box office, for a large part of 2021. Mineirão was prevented from receiving the public, a fact common to all clubs.

In the supporter-members program, it is noted how the fans lost confidence in the club’s management as access was not gained. The collection dropped from BRL 14 million in 2019 to BRL 7 million in 2021 – even with a campaign for new adhesions.

In the transfers of athletes, the association sold the rights it held for players such as Cacá and Orejuela, but the amount that reached the box, discounting third-party participation in economic rights and commissions, was very low. Insufficient to lighten the heavenly bills.

In all texts on finance, the ge makes the comparison between budget and financial statements. The idea is to put in parallel the projections made by the directors and the results obtained by them after a year. In this case, it will not be possible. The club does not publish a budget.

The need for judicial recovery – or for another radical solution to the indebtedness – is evident when analyzing Cruzeiro’s debt. Starting with the separation of obligations according to their maturity, that is, when creditors would expect to receive.

Even having entered into agreements with the government to refinance back taxes, among other measures, the association entered 2022 with no less than BRL 358 million to be paid during the year. This is the number that, in the chart below, is classified as short term.

In real life, it would be impossible to fulfill this commitment. The Cruzeirense board would need to renegotiate terms, seek new agreements and roll over the debt – in clear Portuguese: push it with the belly, either with new credits or with defaults. The situation even worsened in 2021.

Cruzeiro’s debt profile by maturity Source: Financial statements

When analyzing this indebtedness, roughly, there are three types of debts: tax, labor and civil. The first is linked to the government. The second, to ex-players, ex-coaches, ex-employees in general. While the third is related to companies, suppliers, clubs.

Cruzeiro ended 2021 with BRL 232 million in tax installments, which include everything from Timemania to the tax transaction, the most recent negotiation that the club’s board signed with the government.

This tax part does not enter into judicial recovery; no obligation to the government enters. In principle, the SAF would not be responsible for it. After Ronaldo presented new conditions and obtained the approval of the Cruzeiro policy, the club-company assumed the obligation.

Among the other debts, there are “bank” debts (which include financial institutions and individuals who made loans to the club), labor and civil debts. All of them are now subject to inclusion in the judicial reorganization, which has just been accepted by the Courts.

Creditors range from the BMG bank, which financed football activities for many years through loans, to players such as Fábio, Marcelo Moreno, Fred, Thiago Neves, among many others.

Cruzeiro’s debt profile by type in 2021 Source: Financial statements

The context of Cruzeiro is unprecedented in the history of Brazilian football and bears resemblance to few clubs in the present – ​​one of them, Botafogo. The year 2021 is marked as the last year in which its football was administered by the association, from now on the responsibility of the SAF.

Reason for hope for fans, in the midst of three consecutive years in the second division, today there is a plan. The past will need to be resolved through judicial recovery, while the present and future will depend on what Ronaldo will do in the management of the club-company.

One must not lose sight of the fact that the debts have not been erased. They will still weigh on SAF for many years to come, both in agreements with the government and in the allocation of a probable 20% of its revenues to contribute to the payment plan for judicial recovery.

What does this mean in practice? If Cruzeiro reaches a turnover of R$ 200 million at the beginning of the journey, under the new company structure, R$ 40 million will have to be allocated to pay debts.

It is a much better situation than the one that exists so far, as it limits the charges to a bearable percentage and does not strangle the club, but still leaves celestial football at a disadvantage in relation to opponents.

In 2021, the payroll was reduced to R$ 64 million. This includes wages, labor charges, image rights, arena rights and deductions of a labor nature. As with revenues, the last time Cruzeiro was so low was in the mid-2000s.

Ronaldo’s staff showed, as soon as he took over management, that this value was still high. Players were let go, the cost was once again flattened. The 2022 amount will be described in SAF’s first financial statements, to be published by the end of April 2023.

Therein lies one of the difficulties of the new company. Even if the sheet is increased after access to the first division, let’s say around R$ 80 million, it will still be the level of opponents like Ceará and Fortaleza, far from traditional rivals of Cruzeiro. Is it impossible to win on the field? Of course not. But it will require efficiency, that is, excellent application of resources in football to overcome the gap.