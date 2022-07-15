Cynthia Benini comments on André Gonçalves’ arrest for alimony debt, and rebuts the actor’s justification

Cynthia Benini, who was once married to André Gonçalves, spoke about her ex’s recent arrest. The actor was arrested on Saturday (9) for a debt of more than R$ 350 thousand in alimony. The payment is intended for the former couple’s daughter, Valentina, 19 years old. In an interview with Universa, from UOL, published this Thursday (14), the journalist told how the girl is dealing with the process, in addition to sharing her perspective on the situation.

“We have to stop worshiping women’s suffering, as if they were winners in life, heroines. The scale has to be balanced. The custody and protection of common children is the duty of parents and legal guardians.“, opined. She also recalled that André is under house arrest. “André is wearing an electronic anklet at home. He could be like so many others in prison for 30 days. I fight for my daughter’s rights and indirectly, given the public exposure of the case, for the rights of many other women and children who are experiencing the torment of financial and emotional hardship.“, pointed.

About her daughter, she shared: “Valentina is 19 years old and works from Monday to Sunday to earn her own money. She suffers. She lives between emotion and reason. The process is not about lack of love. She really still needs our help (mine and his). She still doesn’t have the maturity to solve all this inside her and she’s been somatizing it to the detriment of her health“.

The presenter also recalled the financial difficulties she has faced since leaving TV in 2017.I had to sell my property, change my standard of living, I accepted help from my family with Valentina – since André refused to establish joint custody in 2016“. “Children should not be abandoned, even in the face of any difficulty. If it’s a crime to abandon animals, imagine children“, he said at another time.

According to Benini, André’s payment problems started 15 years ago. “Valentina’s child support delays started in 2007, a few months after our separation. As he was still employed by TV Globo and, even though he was an employee, he did not comply with the legal agreement, I was advised by my lawyer at the time to file a request for a payroll deduction and the judge accepted.“, remembered. She pointed out that, after the dismissal of Gonçalves from the carioca station, payments were delayed again. “The delays and the non-payment of the pension payment happened again, even making a soap opera on TV Record, filming ‘Nothing to Lose’ among other works.“, he detailed.

According to André’s defense, the actor does not make the payments because he is unable to pay the amount due. Benini explained what he thinks of the justification. “When a mother needs to take care of a child (and many “breads” too), they don’t say: ‘Today we don’t have anything to eat so we keep idly by’. Many women like me, even different socially, economically, in race, color, go through the same situations and don’t wait for a miracle or victimize themselves. They go to fight!“, he concluded.

In addition to the debt with Valentina, Gonçalves is also late in paying Manuela Seiblitz’s alimony, as a result of his relationship with Teresa Seiblitz. In 2017, the amount owed was BRL 120 thousand.