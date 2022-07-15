Cyrela (CYRE3) and MRV (MRVE3): Efforts to maintain margins appear in Q2 2022 previews

Cyrela (CYRE3), MRV (MRVE3) and Plano & Plano (PLPL3) released their operational previews for the second quarter of 2022 the day before. defined the performances as solid, but each construction company has been presenting a strategy to maintain its profitability.

In the case of Cyrela, which focuses on the middle and high-income segments, little change was seen.

Companies that work with wealthier social classes tend to suffer less to maintain their profit margins, being able to pass on more expenses to customers. Builders focused on the lower part of the social pyramid, however, cannot do the same, since the purchasing power of these classes is more limited – and any transfer weighs on the budget.

Cyrela’s launches in the quarter totaled R$1.8 billion, up 12% per year, with 13% concentrated in the low-income segment, 37% in the middle-income segment and the remainder in the high-income segment. Net sales reached R$ 1.4 billion, up 4% in the year.

“Cyrela’s operational preview was robust, maintaining the pace of launches and net sales of 2021, even in a more challenging scenario with high interest rates and higher inflation”, comments Eleven in a report.

Despite this, analysts at the research highlight that even Cyrela saw its sales over supply (VSO) fall 2.9 percentage points on an annual basis, to 43.2%, the lowest level since 2018.

“In our understanding, the still high pace of launches and the cooling demand should continue to put pressure on gross margin in the short term and a possible drop in VSO is still expected”, they point out. “However, the premium positioning and low volume of finished stock are fundamental pillars in the company’s thesis to maintain a stronger pace of launches in the short term”.

Bradesco BBI follows the same line, stating that Cyrela exceeded expectations, “sustaining launches at a good pace without increasing inventories”.

Credit Suisse said the company was able to successfully position its products in a “much more challenging” environment. “Currently we see Cyrela as the best positioned middle and high income company”, they say.

Finally, Itaú BBA points out that the speed of sales has slowed down, but that it still remains at healthy levels.

MRV and Plan & Plan

In front of construction companies focused on low income, until then, the previews were also positive.

In the case of MRV, Eleven says that the operating results were robust, but highlights the importance of Resia, the company’s US arm, and Luggo, focused on rental properties, in the numbers.

“In the main business unit, the low-income segment in Brazil, under the MRV brand, the focus is still on the recomposition of gross margin with the price increase of both units launched and sold by 30% and 11.5%”, comment the analysts.

MRV saw its average price jump 43.2% year-on-year, reaching R$219,000. The national units, largely because of this, saw their sales fall: 10.3% at MRV, 34.7% at Sensia and 37% at Urba.

Launches, in the same comparison, fell 11.6%, to R$ 2.1 billion. Transferred units decreased 27% to 7,837 units.

“The result was slightly weak in local operations, but positive for Resia and Luggo,” says Credit Suisse. “MRV presented neutral launch numbers, which tend, however, to accelerate in the second half of the year, with the changes to the Casa Verde Amarela (CVA) program. We take a cautious view of the company’s operational data in relation to construction activity”, they add.

Finally, Plano & Plano, according to comments, chose not to raise its average price so much, avoiding fully passing on its expenses.

“Plano & Plano released a good operational preview for 2Q22, with launches and sales numbers in line with 2Q21, which indicates a stability in demand”, comments Eleven. “However, unlike peers that increased the average price of units launched and sold in the annual comparison by an average of 20%, Plano & Plano presented a price increase of around 7%, below inflation in the period.

Contrary to MRV, Plano & Plano saw its launches accelerate 11% in the year, to R$ 395 million in general sales value (PSV). Pre-sales reached R$380 million, up 5% in the year, and sales velocity increased by 110 basis points in the same comparison.

