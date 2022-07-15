debt reaches R$ 74 thousand

Keyboardist and one of the composers of Roupa Nova, Cleberson Horsth Vieira de Gouveia, was sentenced to prison for owing R$74,000 in alimony to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Freire Horsth Gouveia. The sentence was issued last Tuesday (12) by Judge Roberto Emilio Louzada. The decision reveals that the musician refused to pay in installments a debt of R$ 74 thousand, which was proposed by the court. The couple separated in 2008.

In addition to the amount related to the pension, the amount also suffered interest and corrections. Louzada explained that there is no other solution than prison. “All the measures capable of compelling the alimony debtor to settle his obligation have been exhausted, leaving no other alternative, except for the decree of his civil arrest. In view of the foregoing, I decree the civil imprisonment of Cleberson Horsth Vieira de Gouveia, now alimony, for a period of 30 days. An arrest warrant is issued, valid for 2 years. Officially inform Polinter”, tells a part of the decision, which was published exclusively by Fábia Oliveira, from Portal Em Off.

In January 2009, the 9th Civil Chamber determined that Cleberson should pay alimony of R$ 4 thousand per month, until the musician’s property sharing with Elizabeth, his ex-wife, is resolved. The keyboardist was responsible for all the couple’s assets. The payment was suspended, but the woman filed an appeal and got the right to receive the amount.

However, Elizabeth did not receive the last three installments of the payment, which amount to R$ 13,300. Louzada then ordered Cleberson’s arrest in June, but six days later, the order was revoked, along with a 72-hour deadline for the musician to settle the debt. According to columnist Fabia Oliveira, Elizabeth is now 64 years old and battling eye cancer. According to close friends, the woman has nothing to eat and depends on the help of people close to her to maintain her medication.