Defense Minister sees risk of malicious code in electronic voting machines

Accompanied by a technician from the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, presented this Thursday (14), in the Senate, three inspection proposals that he considers “fundamental” for the electoral system and that, according to him, would be “fundamental” for the electoral system. plausible and feasible”, without contradicting the legal norms and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The first one would seek to reduce the possibility that a malicious code (malware), possibly installed in electronic voting machines, could circumvent a test carried out on the equipment on election day.

The proposals were defended at a public hearing promoted by Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) in the Committee on Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control of the House. Are they:

1) Carry out the integrity test of the electronic voting machines under the same voting conditions, including the use of the biometrics of the voter in the test box. The purpose of this proposal is to “reduce the possibility of malicious code evading testing”.

2) Implement, still for the 2022 election, the Public Security Test (TPS) of the EU 2020 ballot boxes. . This is the latest model of the ballot box, prepared in 2020, which did not go through the TPS, and which will be used in 39% of polling stations.

3) Make inspection and auditing by the inspection entities effective at all stages of the process. The purpose is to “increase transparency, as it is a good auditing practice that ‘who does it should not be the one who audits’”.

These are proposals that had already been made directly to the TSE on June 10, in a letter sent by Paulo Sérgio Nogueira to the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, in which the general asked for an exclusive technical meeting to be held by the military with the court technology team. So far, there has been no response to this request from Nogueira.

THE People’s Gazette contacted the TSE, through its press office, to find out if the court is still considering implementing these measures, but there was no response until the publication of this report.

This Thursday, the three items were exposed in a presentation by the Defense Minister and then detailed by Army Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, who accompanied him to the Senate. The military highlighted the need for changes in the ballot box integrity test, which takes place on election day. He advocated that the test more faithfully reproduce a real vote, in order to reduce the possibility that malicious code could circumvent the test itself.

In the integrity test, promoted by the TSE, machines selected by the parties or drawn in hundreds of polling stations are taken to Regional Electoral Courts (TREs). In a place monitored by parties and auditing companies, a simulated electronic vote is carried out together with another, parallel, with the same ballot votes. At the end of the day, the results are compared to verify the integrity of the electronic system.

During the presentation, the colonel, who has a degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in Germany in signal processing, spoke about the possibility that malicious code, installed in the polls, could recognize the test environment and thus make the ballot box correctly registers the votes, without necessarily reproducing the real functioning of an electronic ballot box within a polling station.

“It is also possible that the malicious code makes the equipment operate differently. So, we have the example here of a very well-known automaker. To circumvent the inspection system there in the United States, in relation to the emission of carbon dioxide, the car knew that it was under evaluation and operated differently; when it was not under evaluation, it operated in a normal way”, he exemplified.

He proposed that the integrity test be carried out at the polling place itself and with the activation of biometrics in the selected or drawn ballot boxes, in order to more closely reproduce a real vote.

“The voter would cast his/her vote, would be asked if he/she would like to contribute to test the ballot box. It would generate a flow of registration in the test urn similar to the original urn. After that, voters would vote on a paper ballot and then it would be checked with the ballot box. It would modify small procedures in what is established, but it would bring a degree of security, of greater certainty, in relation to the possible threat”, he said.

He also said that, in the specialized information security literature, it is estimated that 60% of problems in software, technology equipment or cybernetic solutions come from inside threats. “They come from some fault, from some person, at some point, or equipment, that managed to place that fault in the inner perimeter”.

Before this explanation, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira also defended the other two proposals of the Armed Forces: carrying out the Public Security Test (TPS) in the most recent model polls, from 2020, which will be used in 39% of polling stations; and also to make the inspection and auditing of the electoral process in all its phases more effective.

The second proposal is based on the information, provided by the TSE to the Armed Forces, that 224,999 of the 577,125 ballot boxes to be used in the October elections did not pass through the TPS, in which “hackers”, university technicians and Federal Police experts are called to court. to try to find vulnerabilities in the machines, in the year before the elections.

In these attacks, closely monitored by TSE technicians, external experts seek to break the secrecy of the vote or even tamper with an electronic voting machine, for example. The flaws and loopholes pointed out are then corrected by the court’s technology team.

The third proposal by the Armed Forces is in line with President Jair Bolsonaro’s plan to carry out a private audit of the electronic voting system, at the request of the Liberal Party, in the phases of voting, counting and totaling the results.

In a letter sent to the president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, on June 10, the Minister of Defense stated that the proposal is intended to “encourage the performance of audits by other entities, mainly by political parties”.

He cited the article of the electoral law that gives the subtitles permission to “constitute their own system” of inspection, including with the help of systems auditing companies, which, accredited with the Electoral Justice, can previously receive computer programs and data from the official system for counting and counting votes.

“The performance of a specialized auditing company, hired by a political party, under the terms of the electoral law, would complete a list of measures capable of increasing the transparency of the process, better characterizing the separation of responsibilities between auditor and auditee, in addition to perfect alignment with the purposes of the CTE”, says the letter sent by the Defense to the TSE.

Defense Minister denies protagonism and review role of the Armed Forces in elections

During this Thursday’s session, the Defense Minister also denied an alleged intention by the Armed Forces to review the results of the October election and to play a leading role in the election. It was a response to the director of Transparency International in Brazil, Michael Mohallem, who, during the hearing, said that the military does not have these attributions.

Nogueira said that the Armed Forces want to collaborate to improve the system, because they were invited by the TSE to supervise the elections.

“We don’t want prominence. Absolutely, never, at any time, will we be reviewers of elections. Everything we have done is strictly following the TSE resolutions. Perhaps because the Armed Forces were more strongly engaged in this process, it gives the impression that we are the protagonists. The protagonist is the TSE, it is the Brazilian people, it is the transparency and security that we want so much”, said the Defense Minister, responding to Mohallem.

What the TSE has already said about the three Armed Forces proposals

The three proposals of the Armed Forces have already been, at least partially, analyzed and rejected by the TSE. On June 20, during a meeting with other election monitoring entities, court technicians stated that the first proposal, related to the Integrity Test, will be analyzed in the next elections.

Earlier, in May, the court had already released a response to this suggestion. He stated that “no election takes place with the biometric identification of 100% of the voters who attended the vote”, either because some voters do not have superior members, or because not all of them registered their fingerprints in the Electoral Court.

He also stated that “the source code referring to biometric identification is a well-structured and documented module of code, which can be inspected by inspection entities, considering that the various audit opportunities (in this scenario, the inspection of the source codes and the test of integrity) are, as a premise of the electoral process, complementary”.

Regarding the proposal to carry out the Public Security Test (TPS) in the most recent model polls, from 2020, the TSE considers that this is a “suggestion partially accepted”. The court says that, as the urns will be sealed in the last week of August, it will make it possible for the source code of these urns to be analyzed by supervisory institutions.

Finally, in relation to effective inspection and auditing, by companies contracted by parties, the TSE says that it is a “welcome suggestion”. “The performance of a specialized company hired by a political party, in the verification and auditing stages provided for in the regulations that define the electoral process, is possible, observing the legal deadlines and limits”, says the TSE’s response.

Criticism from parliamentarians to TSE ministers

During the entire session, which lasted five hours, several parliamentarians criticized the TSE ministers, mainly for their actions with Congress, last year, against the approval of the printed vote. Eduardo Girão accused the former president of the Electoral Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, of interference in the Legislature during the discussion of the proposal. The senator also regretted that ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes, president and vice president of the TSE, did not attend the session, despite being invited.

Deputies Filipe Barros (PL-PR), Paulo Eduardo Martins (PL-PR) and Bia Kicis (PL-DF) said that the ministers convinced party leaders and presidents to exchange deputies who were part of the special commission for others who voted contrary to the proposal.

“The PEC was rejected in the Chamber due to interference not from the Armed Forces, but due to interference from the TSE ministers, who left the court and went inside the Chamber, to convince party leaders and party presidents to change members of the special commission so that the PEC could be rejected. This type of interference in the legislative process is not the responsibility of the TSE, unlike what happens with the Armed Forces, which were invited to participate in this debate by the TSE itself”, said Filipe Barros.

Bia Kicis cited surveys that show that most voters do not trust electronic voting machines. “The TSE is wrong to place itself as the recipient of the electoral process. He is not a recipient, he is a server. All agents, whether ministers or public servants, are servants, have to serve the population. So, if we have a population that does not believe in the system, their role would be to come, explain, clarify, listen to doubts and always implement improvements in the system”, said the deputy.

Paulo Eduardo Martins criticized the ministers for, according to him, disregarding people’s distrust of electronic voting machines. “I am frightened by the insensitivity of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, legally educated people, and members of the Superior Electoral Court when they disregard this essential point of maintaining a healthy democracy, which is people’s trust and legitimacy. This is bizarre, really scary! And they try to stifle the debate instead of clarifying the points and establishing that trust and, consequently, legitimacy. The path is completely reversed. It is a bad path for our democracy.”