Defense minister suggests parallel voting with paper ballots on election day

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News

During a hearing in the Federal Senate, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira defended the model and stated that the proposal would be an ‘integrity test’ to electronic voting machines.

Minister Paulo Sérgio went to the Federal Senate to talk about the Brazilian electoral system

the minister of Defensegeneral Paulo Sergio Nogueiraparticipated in a hearing at the federal Senate at the request of the senator Eduardo Girao (Podemos-CE) and proposed an additional model of voting on election day. According to the government official, it is necessary to carry out an “integrity test” with the electronic voting machines and a way of attesting to the reliability of the item would be to add a parallel vote on election day with paper ballots. In this way, according to the head of the ministry, it would be possible to verify whether there are flaws or fraud in the current electoral system. According to the military, testing could help in security and transparency for the electoral process.

Next to the general was Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, head of the Armed forces in the Electoral Process Inspection group in the Senate, who explained how the implementation of the idea would be like: “Pollers would be chosen, only that instead of taking them to the headquarters of the Regional Electoral Court, this urn would be placed in parallel in the electoral section, where it would have voters with biometrics. The voter would cast his/her vote and be asked if he/she would like to contribute to testing the ballot box. By doing so, it would generate a flow of registration in the test ballot box similar to the original ballot box and, after that, the servers would vote on paper ballots and after that ballot vote it would be checked against the ballot box”.

