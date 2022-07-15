Defense repeats Bolsonaro and again contests electronic voting machine – 07/14/2022 – Poder

Taken to the Senate by the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza said this Thursday (14) that the documents delivered by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to the Armed Forces do not prove the security of electronic voting machines against threats. internal.

The statement was made during a hearing at the Senate Oversight Committee. Colonel Souza spoke for 15 minutes, right after General Nogueira’s speech.

In the presentation, the colonel said that the TSE has adopted, in recent years, measures that provide “a great level of protection” against external attacks. “The urn doesn’t connect to the internet, it doesn’t have any other connections. Really, an external vulnerability is very difficult,” he said.

“With regard to the internal vulnerability, so far we do not have the documentation available that leads us to form a conclusive opinion that the solution is safe in relation to an internal threat”, he added.

According to Colonel Souza, it is possible that a “malicious code” could be inserted into the ballot box inside the TSE and circumvent the tests carried out by the electoral court.

The source code, the subject of the military’s speech, can be inspected by all inspection entities since October last year. They can analyze and verify that nothing is wrong.

After that, it goes through a compilation, where it is transformed into a language that the polls can understand.

This takes place in a public ceremony where entities can also be present and choose to digitally sign the programs. Both the source code and the compiled code are sealed and stored in a courtroom safe.

In this election, there are also partnerships with universities, which received copies of the source code for inspection in an environment external to the TSE. All these measures seek to provide transparency to the process and allow the inspection of the source code by agents external to the court.

The challenge of the security of electronic voting machines has been made by the Armed Forces in alignment with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who makes coup insinuations while polls of voting intentions place him in second place, behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (EN).

This Wednesday (13), the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), in a unanimous decision, approved an audit of court technicians who have not yet identified relevant risks to the 2022 elections.

According to the auditors’ analysis, the TSE’s information security structure, procedures and systems “is very much in line with good international practices”.

This Thursday, in a hearing at the Senate, Minister Paulo Sérgio said that the Armed Forces’ performance in this year’s electoral process “has no political bias”.

“There’s no ‘put in check or doubt’ whatever it is. It’s just presenting a work. The decision, acceptance or not, is not up to us, it’s up to the TSE, which has its nuances of logistics, capacity, resources. We couldn’t help but present this work.”

To the senators, the Defense Minister also defended that the TSE accept three suggestions made by the Armed Forces to increase the security of the electoral process. “For sure, that pressure, these discussions would be minimized if we could get that,” he said.

The suggestions are as follows:

Carry out the Ballot Box Integrity Test under the same voting conditions, including the use of biometrics.

Promote the TPS (Public Security Test) in the EU2020 ballot box model, which represents 39% of the total number of ballot boxes.

Encourage auditing by other entities, especially political parties, as provided for in electoral legislation.

The TSE has already responded to the three suggestions made by the Armed Forces at the CTE (Electoral Transparency Commission).

Regarding the use of biometrics in the Integrity Test, the technicians stated that the election is not carried out with the biometric identification of 100% of the voters, which could harm the process.

The TSE says that it partially accepted the second suggestion. According to the court, the EU 2020 ballot boxes were not used in the first tests of this election cycle because they were still in the final stages of development.

“The security audit of the model 2022 electronic voting machines will be ensured through an adjustment in the Work Plan derived from the Adhesion Terms entered into between the TSE and institutions that will receive the respective source codes.”

Finally, the TSE said that the third suggestion has already been accepted.