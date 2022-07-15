Delta forced to take off plane with 1,000 bags and no passengers on board

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330





Amid European “air chaos”, Delta Air Lines was forced to load 1,000 bags on an Airbus A330 plane and fly them from London to the United States with no passengers on board. The airline confirmed to Bloomberg that the flight took off with the aim of returning the bags to their owners.

The US company’s solution was given after technical problems that compromised the baggage carousel system checked in at the London airport in early June. At the time, photos of what was described as a “sea of ​​bags” outside Terminal 2 went viral on social media after Heathrow ran out of space to store overdue bags.

Photo Stuart Dempster via Twitter





The A330-200 plane registered under registration N851NW was supposed to carry the passenger flight to Detroit, however, with the limits of operations imposed by Heathrow for processing people, the flight was cancelled. Despite the inconvenience, the passengers were relocated on another aircraft, and the aforementioned A330 was used in the “repatriation” of luggage.

“We recently had a charter just to repatriate bags back to customers, which were held up because of some operational issues”CEO Ed Bastian said on a conference call to discuss quarterly financial results.

In recent weeks, Heathrow has been gripped by operational chaos following a series of problems with its automated baggage handling system. Most technical issues were isolated to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where Delta operates.





