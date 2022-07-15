Deolane Bezerra has jewelry and luxury cars seized in a police operation, says columnist

The influencer’s house Deolane Bezerra was the target of an operation by the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP) which investigates crime against the popular economy and criminal association. THE Police took luxury cars, jewelry and other items this Thursday (13);

The information was released by columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises.

According to the publication, the seizure is related to a case of laundering for a criminal faction that was hiding through the purchase and sale of vehicles in the east side of SP.

At Deolane’s residence, two Porsche cars were seized: a 2021 Cabriolet and an Evoque 21/22. One of them is worth R$ 1 million.

Notebooks with notes, four notebooks, accounting data and an iPhone 13 Pro Max are on the list of seizures.

CLARIFICATION NOTE

Deolane’s legal counsel commented on the case in a note, confirming that the Police complied with a court order of search and seizure at your residence this Thursday.

According to the press office, the police investigation also investigates several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord, which operates in the segment of online sports betting and gambling. The influencer is listed only as investigated in the court order, according to the note.

Read the full note

“The legal advice of lawyer and influencer Deolana Bezerra communicates that, today, the influencer received at her residence the investigation team of the 27th DP, to which they complied with the search and seizure court order in order to collect evidence for the investigation. police officer who seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord, which operates in the segment of online sports betting and gambling.

In the court order, Deolane Bezerra is listed ONLY as investigated, as a result of an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer.

It should be clarified that all Deolane Bezerra contractors undergo a rigorous process of evaluating the suitability of the company/person, as well as, on the sieve of the legality of the product/service to be disclosed by the influencer.

In this way, we remain calm, collaborating with the investigations and confident in the smoothness of the judicial process. It should be noted that we repudiate and will take the appropriate measures against any attempt at sensationalism that tries to link the image of Deolane Bezerra to criminal conduct.

In compliance with the limitation of the secrecy of justice for the investigation, this is what we have at the moment to explain.”