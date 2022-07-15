Deolane Bezerra’s advice on search and seizure warrant

Deolane Bezerra’s advice issued a note this Wednesday (14) about the search and seizure warrant that was carried out today at the lawyer and influencer’s house at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

According to her team, Deolane is listed only as investigated in the investigation, due to an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, Betzord, to a 2021 party, not making any connection of the doctor with criminal fact.

“The court order was given to collect evidence for an investigation that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord,” explains Deolane in a statement.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, two luxury cars were seized, in addition to notebooks and diaries with accounting notes.

Read Deolane’s note in full:

“The legal advice of lawyer and influencer DEOLANE BEZERRA communicates that, today, the influencer received the investigation team of the 27th DP at her residence, to which they complied with the search and seizure court order in order to collect evidence for the police investigation. which seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord, which operates in the segment of online sports and gambling. in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer. It should be clarified that all Deolane Bezerra contractors undergo a rigorous process of evaluating the suitability of the company/person, as well as, on the legality of the product/service to be disclosed by the influencer. actions and confident in the fairness of the judicial process. It should be noted that we repudiate and will take the appropriate measures against any attempt at sensationalism that tries to link Deolane Bezerra’s image to criminal conduct. In compliance with the limitation of judicial secrecy for the investigation, this is what we have at the moment to explain.”