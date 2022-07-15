Deolane’s defense manifests itself about the process that caused a search and seizure

The defense of digital influencer Deolane Bezerra manifested itself after the search and seizure that took place at her residence in Alphaville.

In the note, originally sent to columnist Leo Dias, the lawyer appears only as “investigated” in the process in which the real investigated is the company Betzord, which sponsored a party promoted by the famous in mid-2021.

Also according to the statement, there is no connection between Deolane and any criminal act.

Betzord is a company that provides advice and data to people using betting sites.

This Wednesday (14) a search and seizure warrant was carried out at the house of Deolane Bezerra, in Alphaville, at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP).

The investigation is about an alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association, which indicates money laundering. Information given by the column Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

A Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022 were seized. In addition to the luxury cars, the police confiscated seven notebooks / diaries with notes, four notebooks, accounting notes, two Rolex watches and two Bvulgari brand watches (according to the investigated, the items would be copies) and an iPhone 13 Pro Max cell phone. .