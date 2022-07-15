Diogo Nogueira shares an unusual intimate moment with Paolla Oliveira: “Lindos”

On social networks, Diogo Nogueira shares a moment of love with Paolla Oliveira and followers melt

How sweet! The singer Diogo Nogueira left the followers with warm hearts on Thursday night (14), when he appeared in a moment of pure joy and intimacy with his girlfriend, the actress Paola Oliveira.

In his profile of social networks, the pagodeiro shared a click in which he appears giving food in the mouth of his beloved. In love, the two appear only smiles, laughing a lot with the situation.

“A Taurus and an Aries between bites and laughter!”, he melted in the caption of the image, leaving a symbol with passionate eyes and another smiling next to the text.

The moment, of course, earned praise among fans of the couple, Diolla (a combination of the names Diogo and Paolla), as they are affectionately called: “I love this couple”, “They are more beautiful and happier every day”, “Wonderful”, “You are too beautiful”said some of them.

Without hiding your romantic side, Paola Oliveiracurrently on the air in the feuilleton face and courage (Globo), made a point of also commenting on the moment: “Delicious”, wrote the artist, leaving several symbols of hearts. cute huh?

Look:

SUPPORT

The actress Paola Oliveiradecided to support his friend and co-workerCarmo Dalla Vecchia last Wednesday (13). The muse published a click next to the actor to praise him after the strong homophobic attack he has received on social media in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, the actor from face and couragedenounced the prejudiced messages she has been receiving directed at her three-year-old son Pedro, the fruit of her marriage to the author João Emanuel Carneiro. One of the followers claimed that the child will be “just like him” and hatefully attacked homosexuals.