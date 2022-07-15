DISCOUNT on the LIGHT BILL: Aneel approves REDUCTION; see how much

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved last Tuesday (12) reductions of up to 5.26% in energy bills for ten distributors in the country. The discount will cover many families.

According to Aneel, the decision aims to refund the consumer for the payment of excessive fees brought with the application of the type II red electricity tariff during 2021.

It should be noted that the replacement was provided for in a law enacted in the last month, contrary to the decision of parliamentarians and the Federal Government. However, the return of taxes is not the only thrust of this action.

The text also brings an extraordinary review in the hypothesis that the distributors have already made adjustments this year. Regarding the reductions in electricity bills, they will be carried out at the following providers:

CPFL Paulista (state of São Paulo): 2.44%;

CPFL Santa Cruz (São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná): 2.32%;

Enel CE (Ceará): 3.01%;

Enel RJ (state of Rio de Janeiro): 4.22%;

Energisa Borborema (Paraíba): average reduction of 5.26%, considering all types of consumers (high and low voltage);

Energisa Sergipe (Sergipe): 4.47%;

Neoenergia Coelba (Bahia): 0.50%;

Neoenergia Cosern (Rio Grande do Norte): 1.54%;

Neoenergia Pernambuco – Celpe (Pernambuco): 4.07%;

Sulgipe (Sergipe): 4.88%.

The refund began on Wednesday (13) at current rates. In total, tariff adjustments may vary from 9.72% to 24.85%, depending on the months of February and May 2022.

Low-income consumers can have more discount

Low-income families registered in the Cadastro Único (CadUnique) can participate in the Social Tariff Program to have greater discounts on their electric bill. However, you must meet the following requirements:

Register with CadÚnico;

Have a per capita family income of up to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606);

Have a gross monthly income of up to 3 minimum wages and have a person with a disease or disability, who uses appliances/instruments that consume electricity;

Be elderly people aged 65 or over or people with disabilities who earn the BPC;

Indigenous and quilombola families, registered in the Single Registry, and who meet the income criteria.

Discounts vary depending on monthly consumption. Look:

Up to 30 kWh/month: 65% discount;

From 31 kWh/month to 100 kWh/month: 40% discount;

From 101 kWh/month to 220 kWh/month: 10% discount;

Quilombolas that consume up to 50 kWh/month: 100% discount;

From 221 kWh/month: no discount.