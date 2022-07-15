Discover 3 maximum security investments and how much they yield R$10,000

There are three types of investment in Brazil in which it is practically impossible to lose money, even if you have no knowledge of the subject. These are what I’m calling “maximum security” applications. Once you apply a certain amount, that number only goes up.

Today I show you how much each of these three investments generates profit, currently, in the case of an investment of R$ 10 thousand.

One of these applications is the famous savings account. You will see, however, that the other two yield much more and are totally safe. The data presented here are net of fees and taxes.

Savings: BRL 809

Savings income today is 8.09% per year. In other words, an investment of BRL 10,000 in this modality will yield BRL 809 in the next 12 months, if the rate of return is maintained.

The great advantage of savings, in addition to low risk, is practicality. Anyone with some money in their checking account can apply it to the passbook.

The weak point is the yield. In the other two applications that I present below, it is possible to earn more, without taking more risk.

DI Funds: BRL 1,044

Investing R$ 10 thousand in DI-type funds, at the current rate of return, the profit at the end of 12 months would be R$ 1,044, that is, 10.44% per year.

This is a gain of BRL 234 more than savings. The only downside I see with Treasury Selic is the need to go through a little bureaucracy (registration at the brokerage) before investing for the first time.

But today, with the digitization of banking services, this part has become so quiet that, if you have already invested in Treasury Direct, you may not even remember that there is a little bureaucracy to start with. Therefore, in my view, there is no reason to leave a high value in savings.

Just be aware of the following point: not all DI funds allow you to redeem the money quickly. Some require you to wait a day or more.

If you are using such a fund to keep everyday money (which you may suddenly need to redeem to, for example, pay a bill), tell your bank manager or broker adviser that you prefer one with daily liquidity.

Selic Treasury: BRL 1,090

Treasury Selic is the most conservative Treasury Direct bond, as you can get rid of it at any time without risk of losing money. Okay, not to say that there is no risk, if you sell the security right after you buy it (less than a week), it is possible that you will have a loss of around five cents, for every R$ 100 invested.

Continuing with the simulations, an investment of BRL 10,000 in the Selic Treasury will yield BRL 1,090 in the next 12 months, that is, 10.9% per year. This represents a small advantage of BRL 46 compared to the DI fund and BRL 281 compared to savings.

Safe but unpredictable

Although these are the safest investments you can find in Brazil, it is not possible to accurately predict when you will have them in the future. This is because they are influenced by the variation of the basic interest rate, the Selic.

If the Central Bank increases or decreases this rate, the yield on these investments will also vary in the same direction.

The security lies in the fact that, as the basic interest rate is always positive, the return on these investments will always be positive (or with minimal losses, as in the example of five cents of loss with the Selic Treasury).

And inflation?

The risk of this type of investment is not keeping up with inflation. If you invest BRL 10,000 today, a year from now you will definitely see a higher number than that on your statement. But it is possible that the prices of the products you consume each month have risen by a greater proportion.

To protect yourself from inflation, there are other types of investments, but with them you can lose money if you redeem before maturity.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about this text or about investments in general? Send your question to my Instagram profile. Your question may be answered in this column soon.