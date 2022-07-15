Discover the Pão de Açúcar Itaú Credit Cards

Anyone who has been in the world of loyalty programs for a while must have already come across the card Itau Sugar Loaf. This is because, currently, he is elected by many as the best for accumulating points and miles, as it scores per dollar spent, while most cards use the dollar as a reference. Although it is popular in this world, there are many doubts about the card, so, to help you, we made this very complete guide to know everything about it. Good reading!

Pão de Açúcar Itaú Card

Popularly known as the PDA, the Pão de Açúcar Itaú card is usually the number one card for those seeking to accumulate points and miles in Brazilian loyalty programs. This, for some, may sound quite strange, since it is a card co-branded from Itaú in partnership with the Pão de Açúcar supermarket chain – but if you are part of this group that was surprised by the information, make no mistake!

While most credit cards accumulate points per dollar spent, the Pão de Açúcar Itaú card stands out for the fact that it accumulates per real spent. Let’s face it: in times when the dollar rate often exceeds BRL 5.00, this is quite an advantage! Not to mention the fact that your accumulation does not depend on the exchange rate, which guarantees you greater assertiveness in the amount of points and miles you will receive after payment of your invoice.

Types of the Pão de Açúcar Itaú card

The Pão de Açúcar Itaú card has three types: International, Gold and Platinum, all under the Visa brand. Check below the annual fee and minimum income for each of them:

Pão de Açúcar Itaú Internacional: free annual fee and minimum income of BRL 800

free annual fee and minimum income of BRL 800 Itau Gold Sugar Loaf : annual fee of BRL 405 and minimum income of BRL 2,500.00

: annual fee of BRL 405 and minimum income of BRL 2,500.00 Itau Platinum Sugar Loaf: annual fee of BRL 650 and minimum income of BRL 5,000.00

An important note to make: the only card that does not accumulate points and miles is the Internacional card. Still, it can become a good option for those who were declined on the Gold and Platinum variants and intend to have them in the future, as the fact of being the holder of this card can guarantee a greater probability of getting the future upgrade.

Regarding the annuity, it should be noted that Itaú issued a note in which it announced that it will no longer grant a discount or annuity exemption for the Gold and Platinum variants due to the benefit of the points program. Finally, another important detail is the fact that it is possible to request additional cards by paying 50% of the holder’s annual fee.

Benefits of the Pão de Açúcar Itaú card

When we started this text, we mentioned that the Pão de Açúcar Itaú card has the best accumulation of points and miles in the Brazilian market. However, as good a product as it is, its benefits go far beyond its rewards program.

In addition to all the advantages of the Visa brand, such as Travel Insurance and Price Protection, there are other benefits of the card itself that deserve to be highlighted:

100% digital invoice: simpler and safer;

simpler and safer; Itaú Tag: your monthly fee-free automatic ticket tag;

your monthly fee-free automatic ticket tag; +20% off offers: cardholders have exclusive discounts on the purchase of products in the supermarket chain, such as 20% on the entire Qualitá, Casino and Taeq lines, on cheeses, special beers, wines and sparkling wines; and

cardholders have exclusive discounts on the purchase of products in the supermarket chain, such as 20% on the entire Qualitá, Casino and Taeq lines, on cheeses, special beers, wines and sparkling wines; and Zero spread: while some banks charge a 7% fee for using the credit card when used in other countries, on the Pão de Açúcar Itaú card, the spread is zero. In other words, it is not only one of the best cards for accumulating points and miles, but it is also one of the best to be used abroad.

This last benefit, in turn, is a huge differential of Pão de Açúcar cards, as they become great options for making purchases in foreign currency, as they do not charge a spread. However, even though only the official Central Bank exchange rate is charged, it is worth mentioning that the IOF tax of 6.38% will be charged – anyway, considering the accumulation of points and miles, this is a cost that, at the end of the pencil, it’s worth it!

Pão de Açúcar Itaú Rewards Program

Another super advantage of these cards is their Pão de Açúcar Itaú rewards program. For those who are not familiar, it is a reward program exclusive to the supermarket chain, not to be confused with the iupp program. Even here, you need to be very careful! In point transfer promotions, it is important to check whether they are exclusive to iupp or whether they cover all Itaú products – in the latter case, therefore, PDA cards were included.

Bearing in mind that we are referring to an exclusive program, transfers/redeems of points have some specific rules, which change according to each variant of the card and the purpose of using the points. See below:

Pão de Açúcar Itaú Platinum Card

Air programs:

TudoAzul: 1 card point = 1 TudoAzul point

LATAM Pass: 1 card point = 0.88 LATAM Pass point

Smiles: 1 card point = 0.88 Smiles mile

Cashback on invoice for purchases at Pão de Açúcar stores:

1,000 points = BRL 25.00 off

Each redemption must observe the minimum amount of 4,000 (four thousand) points and the maximum amount of 45,000 (forty-five thousand) points per redemption.

Pão de Açúcar Itaú Gold Card

Air programs:

TudoAzul: 1 card point = 1 TudoAzul point

LATAM Pass: 1 card point = 0.7 LATAM Pass point

Smiles: 1 card point = 0.7 Smiles mile

Cashback on invoice for purchases at Pão de Açúcar stores:

1,000 points = BRL 25.00 off

Each redemption must observe the minimum amount of 4,000 (four thousand) points and the maximum amount of 14,000 (fourteen thousand) points per redemption, limited to the maximum amount of 2 (two) redemptions per calendar year (from January 1st to December 31st) .

Comments:

The validity of the points, after credit, is 12 months for the Gold version and 24 months for the Platinum version;

The minimum and maximum amount of points contained in the text of the regulation refers to the redemption of points for discounts on products;

O rescue From spots per discounts in purchases in products in the Shops Bread in Sugar he must to be requested The Central in Attendance fur number 3003 – 3030 , through the Itaú Cards app or on the internet (http://www.itau.com.br/), if you are a Banco Itaú account holder. Deadline for delivering the ransom it will be in 3 (three) days Useful The leave gives request and credit must be used within 60 days, counted from its availability ; and

; and At transactions related to service in Payment in Accounts, insurance and digital wallets with O ç stingray no will be considered for ends in punctuation at the Program in rewards.

Another detail to note is the minimum amounts for point transfers to airline partners, which are the same for the Gold and Platinum variants. Are they:

LATAM Pass: 4,500 points

4,500 points smiles: 100 points

100 points All blue: 100 points

At this point, it is important to emphasize something that often confuses some people: unlike iupp points, points accumulated on Pão de Açúcar Itaú cards cannot be transferred to the TAP Miles&Go program. In other words, there are only 3 transfer possibilities: LATAM Pass, Smiles and TudoAzul.

Thinking only about the accumulation of points and miles, it is worth doing the math. After all, your benefits must be greater than the cost of the annuity – but, as you’ve observed so far, they far outweigh it!

For the analysis, we will take into account that 1,000 points accumulated directly in the airline programs have a market value of R$ 21.00, in view of the possibility of buying at this cost, and the 80% bonuses in point transfer promotions . With this data, we have the following:

When is it worth asking for the Pão de Açúcar Itaú Gold card?

Since its annual fee is BRL 405, that is, BRL 33.75/month, its cost is considered to be settled upon reaching an invoice of BRL 892.86/month in the case of transferring points to the TudoAzul program. For the LATAM Pass and Smiles, the value is now R$1,275.51. Any amounts above this will be “profit” in terms of accumulating points and miles.

When is it worth asking for the Pão de Açúcar Itaú Platinum card?

In this case, the annuity is R$650, which represents R$54.17/month. Therefore, for its cost to be financially compensated, the invoice must be greater than BRL 1,432.98 in the case of transfers to TudoAzul or BRL 1,628.39 for other air programs.

Here, it is worth reinforcing the importance of using payment applications to pay bills, make transfers and other transactions with your credit card to increase the value of your invoice. If you have questions about the topic, check out our article “What are the rules for payment apps in 2022? Is it worth paying for your fees?” – and you will see that one of the few cards that validate the payment of fees in these apps is the Pão de Açúcar Itaú!

Which card to request



Faced with so much information, the question remains: “which card to request?” and the answer is: It depends! In general terms, Platinum has more advantages than Gold and International, since it has a lower discount on points transfers for the LATAM Pass and Smiles programs, in addition to not having quantity limits maximum in ransoms per year civil. However, it is worth noting that your annuity is more expensive and it is necessary to evaluate whether it is worth paying it or not.

In this case, for those who are focused on redeeming the TudoAzul program and carry out few transfers of points per year, managing to organize themselves within the limitations that Gold has, it then becomes the best card option. The exception is with Internacional, which is valid to request it only when the Platinum or Gold card request is not approved.

How to apply for the Itaú Pão de Açúcar card

With so many advantages and benefits, especially for those who accumulate points and miles in Brazilian loyalty programs, it’s hard not to want to have a Pão de Açúcar Itaú card in hand, isn’t it? However, if you haven’t ordered yours yet because you don’t know how to order, now is the time to sort it out!

The process is very easy and simple, and you can start it right now. Just choose the credit card you want and click on the links below and you will be redirected to the website: Once on the request page, you just need to fill in a form that takes less than 3 minutes to complete – at this point, no documents are required. Ready! After sending all the data, you can say that the order for your Pão de Açúcar Itaú card was successful. From there, the process becomes the responsibility of the financial institution, which will approve your request or not. The answer will possibly arrive by email, but it is also important to keep an eye on the SMS. Obviously, if you already have an account with Itaú, approval can be easier, since maintaining a good relationship with the bank is always an advantage when applying for your credit card.

Comment

If you use the loyalty programs of Brazilian airlines, such as LATAM Pass, Smiles and TudoAzul, having Pão de Açúcar Itaú is almost a must. After all, among all the products on the market, the popular PDA card is the only one that converts points per real spent and not per dollar, which greatly leverages its accumulation.

It is also worth noting that the card has other great benefits, such as the discount on purchases at the Pão de Açúcar supermarket and the zero spread. In this way, the product is not only one of the best for accumulating points and miles, but also one of the best for using on your international travels, saving you a lot of money.

Do you already have the Itaú Pão de Açúcar card? What do you think of him?

Do you already have the Itaú Pão de Açúcar card? What do you think of him?