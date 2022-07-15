Doctor patient takes anti-HIV cocktail and stops breastfeeding

One of the anesthetist’s patients Giovanni Quintella Bezerraarrested for rape during a cesarean section, took the anti-HIV/AIDS cocktail to avoid possible contamination after the alleged abuse.

It is not known who this patient is, or if she was raped by Giovanni, but, as a precaution, doctors decided to administer the medicine. She had to stop breastfeeding because of the cocktail’s side effects.

The woman’s lawyers asked Giovanni to take the test to see if he is HIV positive — but the detainee is not obliged.

This Wednesday (13th), the delegate Bárbara Lomba spoke by phone with the victim who was raped by Giovanni.

Doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested for raping pregnant patient during childbirth

“She cried a lot. She is still very shaken. The whole family is shaken.”

‘Serial criminal’

Barbara also stated that Giovanni is “a serial criminal”.

“Given the repetition of criminal actions, the characteristics of compulsiveness that are observed and the possibility of several victims made in those conditions, we can say that this is a serial criminal”, he explained.

According to the delegate, the call to the victim of the video was not intended to collect information about the case, but to offer solidarity. The police officer said that the woman learned of the rape on Wednesday.

Bárbara Lomba explained that she is in contact with the family’s lawyer to schedule the testimony of the victim who was filmed and her husband. The delegate wants to preserve the family at this time and give them time to contribute to the investigations.

The anesthetist was arrested in the act for the rape of this patient during the cesarean delivery, at the Hospital da Mulher, and is suspected of at least five more abuses in the same situation: when he worked as an anesthesiologist during the patients’ surgeries.

The doctor has been detained at the Bangu Penitentiary Complex since Tuesday (12). He was isolated from other prisoners as a security measure.. Agents of the Women’s Police Station took the material collected during the searches for expertise on Wednesday.

More than 20 deliveries

According to the delegate investigating the case, anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella participated in more than 20 deliveries at the Mother State Hospital, in Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense.

She said that the Civil Police will investigate all the procedures that involved the doctor accused of rape.

The two women who gave birth to Giovanni last Sunday (11) are among those who will be heard by investigators. Police are investigating whether they were all abused.