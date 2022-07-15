Dog enchants with unique style of play in mall in Chile | pet channel

Fernanda Pérez – Reproduction/TikTok Botella is very popular with employees and mall patrons.

Botella is a stray dog ​​who, no one knows for sure where, appeared in a mall in Maipú, Chile, and never left the place. The puppy may have been abandoned and had a sad past, but since he arrived at the mall, his life has completely changed.

Silvana Katalina, a local merchant, first encountered Botella last year when she stopped to shop. Two characteristics of the dog immediately impressed her – how loving he is and his great obsession with toys.

“He never separates from his little ball. He is very affectionate and loves to be petted,” Katalina said. But it’s what Botella does with the ball that is most impressive.

He invented a style of play of his own – using an escalator to convince locals to throw the ball for him to fetch.

One of Botella’s specialties is making friends, most shoppers love interacting with them and even the mall’s staff and security staff help ensure he stays happy and healthy.

“He is fed and taken care of. He looks very happy,” said Fernanda Pérez, who lives near the mall. In comments on social media, people who work in stores in the mall claim that Botella is a sweetheart and doesn’t hurt anyone – but some reports that he steals spare toys, something that security “turns a blind eye” to.

