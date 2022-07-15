Dr. Drauzio Varella, from Globo, confesses to marijuana use: Drugs are good”

+Patrícia Poet for Meeting and asks for attention for strong outburst at the moment: “Let me say a little something”

Recently, the doctor Drauzio Varella, known for always providing information about health at Globo, and also for his books and social work in prisons, he participated in the PodPah and, at age 79, confessed that he had already used marijuana cigarettes.

In this way, in the chat with the presenters Igor Cavalari (Igão) and Thiago Marques (Mythical), Drauzio Varella refuted the myths that surround the C plantannabis sativa and did not hide the use of the drug.

“I see people saying to children: ‘Drugs kill, you’re going to die’. That’s a lie. Have you ever seen someone smoke a joint and starve to death? There is no such thing. In fact, if you could die by smoking a joint, I don’t think there was anyone alive here”, opened Drauzio Varella, who added: “I wouldn’t be here either”.

Drauzio Varella, at this point in the conversation, proposed a reeducation in relation to the use of recreational drugs: “You lie to the child when you say that drugs kill. What drugs? Drugs are completely different from each other. Marijuana doesn’t kill. You have to teach the child saying: ‘Drugs are good’. If it didn’t give you pleasure, nobody used it. Why would you blow smoke in your lungs or sniff dust if you don’t have pleasure?”, pondered the doctor.

To finish the matter, Drauzio Varella highlighted that his speech does not mean that children should be instructed to use illicit substances: “It is one thing for you to be 32 years old and smoke marijuana. Another thing is a boy of 12, because that will interfere with the formation of the central nervous system. This could be a problem he will carry with him for the rest of his life. So we cannot be permissive like that.”