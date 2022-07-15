Drauzio Varella exposes the use of marijuana and comments: ‘Drugs are good’ | celebrities



Drauzio Varella confesses to marijuana use and suggests drug reeducation for childrenPlayback/YouTube

Rio – Drauzio Varella gave his opinion on the use of marijuana during an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, last Wednesday. Sincere, the 79-year-old doctor admitted to having used cannabis cigarettes and revealed that he disagrees with the way the subject is approached with children.

“I see people saying to children: ‘Drugs kill, you’re going to die’. That’s a lie. Have you ever seen someone smoke a joint and starve to death? There’s no such thing. In fact, if you could die by smoking a joint, I think here there was no one alive. I wouldn’t be here, either”, fired the writer, who drew laughter from the presenters with the confession.

Then, Drauzio suggested another way of teaching children about the use of narcotics: “You lie to the child when you say that drugs kill. What drugs? Drugs are completely different from each other. Marijuana does not kill. You have to teach the child saying, ‘Drugs are good.’

However, the doctor clarified that, even so, it is important to highlight the negative effects of drugs on children: “It’s one thing to be 32 years old and smoke marijuana. central nervous system. This could be a problem that he will carry for the rest of his life. So we cannot be permissive like that”, he defended.

