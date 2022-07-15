Dráuzio Varella reveals that he has smoked marijuana ‘If by smoking a joint you can die, there was no one alive here’ Rolling Stone

In an interview with the podcast Podah, the doctor Dráuzio Varella admitted that he has already used marijuana

Dráuzio Varella confessed to having smoked marijuana in an interview this Thursday, 14, to the podcast PodPah, led by influencers Igor CavalariO Igãoand Thiago MarquesO Mythical.

“If you could die by smoking a joint, I don’t think there was anyone alive here,” he said. Drauzio. “I agree, there would be no Podpah,” he admitted. Igon. The revelation followed: “I wouldn’t be here, either.”

the doctor of Fantastictook the opportunity to talk about the fallacies surrounding the subject and that marijuana cannot be considered the ‘gateway’ to harder drugs.

There are several studies showing that it is not”, said the doctor. “I see people saying to children: ‘Damn kills, you’re going to die…’. That’s a lie. Drugs are completely different from each other.”

The expert explains that the way is for children to be educated on the subject and informed about the effect of marijuana on the body instead of just banning it.

“You have to educate one thing is you are 32 years old and smoke weed. Another thing is a boy of 12, because that will interfere with the formation of the central nervous system. This could be a problem he will carry with him for the rest of his life. So we can’t be permissive like that.”

Throughout the interview, Dráuzio Varella he spoke openly about various topics, such as the dangers of electronic cigarettes and the difficulty of giving up nicotine addiction, comparing addiction to crack use.