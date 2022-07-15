Drinking alcohol alone, regularly, can lead to serious problems.

BDrinking a glass of wine alone is not generally considered a problem, however, new research from CMU – Carnegie Mellon University, claims that creating the habit of drinking alcohol alone can be harmful.

The study, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, found that drinking alone in adolescents and young adults increases the risk of developing an alcohol-related disorder, namely, alcoholism.

The researchers took into account risk factors such as binge drinking, frequency of drinking, socioeconomic status and gender, explains lead study author Kasey Creswell, professor of psychology at CMU, in a statement. Despite all these factors, they realized that young people who drink alone can have problems in adulthood.

More than four thousand adolescents, aged 18, who answered questionnaires about alcohol consumption, were analyzed. Participants were followed by the investigators for the next 17 years.

Compared to people who drink socially, those who drink alone are 35% more likely to have problems at age 35 and 60% more likely for young adults with the same behaviors. The study also found that female adolescents with this habit were more at risk of developing alcohol-related problems in adulthood.

Excessive alcohol consumption is associated with more than three million deaths annually, and young people have always been considered a risk group when talking about this issue. They are usually monitored on a regular basis, however the questions that are asked by health professionals only address issues related to the frequency and amount of alcohol consumption.

The researchers say that it is also necessary to start analyzing the environment in which people drink, that is, whether they drink alone or with other people, something that will be a very important indicator to understand the possibilities of developing problems.

Also Read: Alcoholism. Is drinking a few extra glasses on the weekend problematic?