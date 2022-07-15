Elderly from Brusque who needs surgery has worsening health status and family asks for help again

The Araldi de Brusque family is again asking for the help of the population to help with the costs of the surgery of the father, Abel Araldi, 76 years old. After performing further tests, a clogged carotid artery was identified. The family needs to raise more than R$ 60 thousand reais so that the elderly can perform the necessary surgeries.

Abel made extra income selling fruits and vegetables in the Santa Terezinha neighborhood. He offered products such as nona, pumpkin, jabuticaba and cassava to neighbors, friends and shopkeepers from FIP and surroundings. He harvested everything he sold himself, and it was during one of the harvests that he had an accident. The old man fell from a ninth tree from a height of about four meters.

The family had previously disclosed the crowdfunding, but with the new problem discovered, the amount spent by the family will multiply.

compromised carotids

After Araldi carried out several tests, a total blockage of one of the carotids was identified, and the other would be 70% compromised. In addition to having an arrhythmia discovered.

Family members say that it is necessary to have vascular surgery in the carotid (neck vein) and that it will cost about R$ 30,000. If all goes well, treatment and surgery for the injury to the pelvis will resume, which costs R$ 60,000.

“All surgeries of this level in an elderly person are risky, so we need to do one part at a time”, says the family member.

The family also says that by SUS the process is time-consuming, and that there is no free and fast way. Thus, it was necessary to resort to examinations and private consultations. So far, approximately R$ 9,000 have been spent on exams and on food for the elderly.

How to help

To help, donations can be made on the vaquinha site online and also to the Pix of Abel’s son, Neto. They must be sent to the key with the child’s email: [email protected]

