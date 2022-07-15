Elderly man hit by car dies at Santarém Hospital and can be buried as indigent

An elderly victim of a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon (12), on Avenida Fernando Guilhon, could not resist the trauma of the accident and ended up dying after a cardiorespiratory arrest, at Hospital Municipal Alberto Tolentino Sotelo, in Santarém.

According to the hospital’s press office, the victim had not been identified until this publication. All assistance and legal procedures have already been carried out. The body was sent to the IML.

The accident

On Tuesday afternoon (12) a dark man, short in stature and approximately 60 years old, was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle, on Fernando Guilhon Avenue, near the area of ​​the Pará Sanitation Company (Cosanpa).

According to information, the victim was crossing the road, when he did not observe the motorcycle (Honda Biz, black), driven by a woman.

As nurse Joziel Colares, coordinator of Samu, the victim was conducted in a clinical condition considered serious, with chest trauma and exposed fracture in one of the lower limbs. There was also a suspicion of traumatic brain injury.

