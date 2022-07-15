Emília wins the Radio Alô Alô Campos contest and receives the track of Rainha

Emília, alongside Enrico, continues to coup the casino and has no idea that her days of freedom are numbered

The dream comes true, but it can turn into a nightmare. Emília (Gaby Amarantos) wins the Radio Alô Alô Campos contest and receives the Queen’s track in scenes scheduled to air from tomorrow (15), in ‘Além da Idições’.

Santa (Arlete Salles) presents the finalist at the carnival held for the occasion and Enrico (Marcos Veras) takes the stage to celebrate next to his beloved and kisses the champion under the eyes of Cipriano (Claudio Gabriel), who is devastated. with the scene, even after fighting with his wife and discovering the betrayal. Emotionally destroyed, he consoles himself in the arms of Giovanna (Roberta Gualda), who begins to feel more than a simple friendship for the neighbor.

Meanwhile, Margô (Marisa Orth) does not accept the result of the competition and joins Mariana (Carol Romano) to unmask Emília, who, alongside Enrico, continues to scam the casino and nor can you imagine that your days of freedom are numbered.

Police go after Emilia

The maid resigns from the farm and, cunning as always, Mariana discovers where the money for the queen comes from. order new looks with Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and sustain current life.

With privileged information in hand, she shares the news with the starlet and they tell Santa what they discovered, after all, the owner of the casino offers a good amount of money to anyone who reveals the person responsible for the embezzlement on the spot. Together, they decide to put the police on Emilia’s trail. and promote revenge.