Emirates refuses to reduce passenger numbers and attacks London airport: ‘incompetent’

Emirates spoke out in an angry manner with the measure proposed by London Heathrow airport, to reduce the number of passengers on flights due to staff shortages and baggage screening issues. In a firm criticism, the airline said Heathrow’s problems were due to its own “incompetence”.

In a statement, Emirates said it was notified just 36 hours before flights took place, giving travelers no options.

“With blatant disregard for consumers, they (Heathrow Airport) want to force Emirates to deny seats to tens of thousands of travelers who have paid and booked months in advance their long-awaited vacation packages or trips to see their loved ones.”said the airline.

The airline has totally rejected the suggestion that it could simply transfer its flights to another airport that is not experiencing restrictions. Adding to the complexity is the fact that more than two-thirds of passengers are connecting through Dubai to other flights and their connections would be downright confusing.





“The result is that the management team at Heathrow is arrogant towards travelers and airlines. All the signs of a strong travel recovery were there and for months Emirates has been speaking publicly about the issue.” continued a statement from the airline. “The airport chose not to act, not to plan, not to invest. Now, faced with an ‘airmageddon’ situation due to their incompetence and lack of action, they are pushing the entire burden – of costs and the struggle to resolve the mess – onto airlines and travelers alike.”.

London is one of Emirates’ most important markets and the airline currently serves Heathrow with six daily flights on its Airbus A380 superjumbo. Combined, the six double-decker aircraft can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers in a standard three-class layout.

Emirates says that almost all of its flights out of London are fully booked in the coming weeks and that rebooking passengers at other airports would be next to impossible.

The troubled airport has asked airlines to reduce passenger numbers to meet a capacity cap of 100,000 passengers a day through September. In some cases, Heathrow is demanding that airlines stop selling new tickets.



