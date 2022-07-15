“End of cycle”; 19-year-old jewel, Endrick’s partner in Copinha leaves Palmeiras

O palm trees has been a storehouse of great revelations in recent years. In previous seasons, Patrick de Paula, currently at Botafogo, Gabriel Menino, Renan, Gabriel Veron and Wesley, won shooting in the professional team, won many titles, consolidating themselves in the top team.

The young forward Endrick is the name of the moment in the youth categories, he turns and moves, the player’s name is being talked about in European football giants, who are interested in taking the athlete as soon as he turns 18. Meanwhile, a fellow striker of the boy said goodbye to Palmeiras.

Today I come here to communicate the end of my cycle at Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. It was 4 years of many joys, some sorrows and many achievements. Gratitude is the word that defines me in this new moment of my life, I thank all the technical staff for their trust and for the work done with excellence. I would also like to leave here my gratitude to everyone in the medical department who always helped me when I needed it”, began striker João Pedro.

“Thank you for the professionalism you had with me. I leave dear people and great friends made through football and hope to meet them again at some point. It was an honor to wear this mantle! Avanti Palestra!”, concluded the 19-year-old striker in a post on social media.

João Pedro stayed for four years at Palmeiras and was in this year’s Copinha dispute. The striker played five matches in the competition and scored two goals. This season, in all, he 18 matches and eight goals. In addition to Copinha, he won the following titles in Verdão: Supercopa do Brasil Sub-17 (2019), Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (2019) and two Campeonatos Paulistas Sub-20 (2020 and 2021).