ES Foundation opens 621 hospital vacancies with salary of up to R$ 7.6 thousand

The State Foundation for Innovation in Health (iNOVA Capixaba) opened a public tender for Hospital Dr. Benício Tavares Pereira, better known as Central State Hospital (HEC), located in Parque Moscoso, in Vitória. In total, there are 621 vacancies for immediate hiring and formation of reserve records in the areas of health and administration. Salaries range from R$1,400 to R$7,600.

The public tender notice was published on Thursday (14) and registration will open on Friday (15).

The vacancies offered in the event are for candidates with complete elementary school, complete high school, complete technical high school and complete higher education.

Among the opportunities are vacancies for regulatory physician, occupational physician, nutritionist, nurse, physiotherapist, administrative assistant, occupational safety technician, psychologist, nursing technician, accounting analyst and administrative analyst.

Check all vacancies in the file below







iNOVA Capixaba competition vacancy table

iNOVA Capixaba competition vacancy table

The public notice is available on the website of the Brazilian Institute for Executive Support and Development (IBADE), the entity responsible for the selection. Click here to access the website.

Applications can be made from this Friday (15th), also on the IBADE website, and will continue until August 15th.

To apply, candidates must pay application fees ranging from R$30 to R$71.40. The request for exemption from the fee amount must be made on Monday (18) and Tuesday (19).

The competition will have two stages, with objective test and proof of titles. Both will be applied in Vitória. The objective tests are scheduled to take place on October 9 and 16.







