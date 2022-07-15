Ex-BBB Daniel Saullo forgets handbrake, and is dragged by his own car; watch

What a fright! This Thursday morning (14), former BBB Daniel Saullo almost had a serious car accident. When he got home, he was parking the vehicle when, due to a slip, he forgot to apply the handbrake and was almost run over.

Impressive images of the moment of the accident were recorded by security cameras on the street where he lives. In the video, it is possible to see Daniel as he parked the vehicle, which starts to go backwards by itself, at a considerable speed. The former BBB falls out of the car, which almost runs over him, then quickly gets up and tries to stop the car.

The video was published by Saullo on his Instagram profile, along with the outburst about the tense moment: “My day started like this! What a scare… A second of distraction and the car almost runs over me! To get a roll of wire and I forgot to put the car in gear and put on the handbrake… how crazy! What a sluggishness and lack of attention…”. Watch the video:

The former BBB reported that he managed to stop the car without major injuries, and suffered only a few light scratches as a result of the fall. “Luckily for me, no one was behind and I managed to get up in time to stop the car before it hit another car that was parked around the corner. I suffered some scratches and the car broke the door”, he concluded.

Daniel is married to the also ex-BBB Mariana Felício. Together, they have four children: Anita, 7 years old, Antônio, 5, and twins José and João, 4 years old. The wife responded to her husband’s post, relieved: “It almost kills my heart! Thank God you’re alright!‘. They met in 2006, when they participated in the 6th edition of “Big Brother Brasil“, and have been together ever since.